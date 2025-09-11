Genstore Ranks #1 Product of the Day on Product Hunt

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genstore, an AI-native e-commerce platform, ranked #1 Product of the Day on Product Hunt and emerged as one of the week’s top-trending products. The recognition underscores strong community support for Genstore’s mission to make advanced commerce simple, accessible, and cost-efficient for small and medium-sized businesses worldwide.





"Genstore lets anyone start selling online with just a prompt. But of course, that’s just the first step. We’ve observed that once people create a store — there’s an infinite number of questions to answer and decisions to make. No one wants to do that alone!" said Junwei Huang, Co-founder and President of Genstore. "And so every Genstore customer gets a personal team of AI agents to help select the right products and produce smart, ongoing marketing."

Faster, Smarter, More Cost-Efficient: Genstore’s AI Advantage in E-Commerce

“After years working with larger brands, we saw how local businesses struggle with complex, bloated e-commerce,” said Junwei Huang, “Genstore gives neighborhood entrepreneurs powerful tools without high costs or technical headaches.”

Genstore addresses these challenges with a team of advanced AI Agents that manage end-to-end workflows with speed and precision. Merchants can launch a fully functional online store in minutes, without coding or design skills. After uploading product images, Genstore automatically generates customized pages and templates and guides setup through conversational assistance across store building, product listing, and marketing.

A Language User Interface (LUI) makes Genstore intuitive to learn and use, which shortens onboarding and reduces training needs. By integrating core AI capabilities natively, Genstore improves control and transparency for merchants and helps avoid the hidden costs of layered subscriptions and plug-ins.





In internal tests, Genstore significantly outperforms traditional platforms, with page loads up to 30% faster. This enhanced speed improves user experience and boosts conversion rates.

“Genstore allows you to create and launch a new store in minutes, supported by your own team of AI agents that assist through the entire process, from setup and design to going live,” said Junwei Huang. “Speed and simplicity translate into revenue. These benchmarks reinforce how an AI-native architecture can remove friction and help merchants convert more visitors.”

From Adoption to Accolades: Momentum from the Community

Since launch, Genstore has received positive feedback from Product Hunt users who praise the platform’s AI-powered features for simplifying daily operations.

“Starting small online businesses often juggling too much. Having AI handle campaigns and marketing feels like breathing space.” wrote one Product Hunt user. “It allows creators to focus on products and relationships while still growing sustainably.”





Merchants also cite Genstore’s flexible migration tool, which streamlines the transition from other platforms. With one click, merchants can synchronize data from major platforms such as Shopify, Amazon, including customer information, store settings, product catalogs, and order histories. The process emphasizes data integrity and security so merchants can launch their branded sites quickly and confidently.

Genstore integrates with leading marketplaces such as Amazon and offers a Buy on Marketplace option that links a product page directly to its marketplace listing. Built-in connections with Google, Facebook, and TikTok make it easy to run targeted campaigns and sync products to social channels.

“This is exactly what we are looking to achieve.” said Junwei Huang, “We handle marketing automation and campaign management so you can focus on selling.”

Enhance E-Commerce Operations with New Features

Genstore has introduced updates that help merchants streamline operations and scale. Key additions include:

Digital product sales with built-in delivery and content tools, removing the need for extra apps or complex setups.

with built-in delivery and content tools, removing the need for extra apps or complex setups. An AI-guided interface and 24/7 autonomous management to automate routine tasks.

and to automate routine tasks. Flexible pricing designed for local retailers and entrepreneurs.

designed for local retailers and entrepreneurs. Inventory upgrades with real-time multi-SKU tracking and smart notifications to prevent stockouts.

with real-time multi-SKU tracking and smart notifications to prevent stockouts. Marketing tools like countdown timers for urgency-driven promotions and real-time shopping alerts that showcase customer activity.

like countdown timers for urgency-driven promotions and real-time shopping alerts that showcase customer activity. Enhanced cart recovery using AI-driven emails and automated workflows to reduce abandoned carts.

using AI-driven emails and automated workflows to reduce abandoned carts. DSers integration (AliExpress official dropshipping partner) for one-click product imports and automated order and tracking sync.

(AliExpress official dropshipping partner) for one-click product imports and automated order and tracking sync. A Discount Agent that simplifies promo creation, and built-in SMS that eliminates external tools.





About Genstore

At Genstore, we believe the future of online retail belongs to real people with real passions. Our platform enables local businesses to harness top-tier technology without high prices or technical hurdles. Discover the future of e-commerce with Genstore and take your online business to new heights.





Genstore Product Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Sbmvau14z_8&t=2s

Contact:

Genstore PR team, pr@genstore.ai