Annual Report 2024/25 - Growing revenue and EBITDA

ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 292

11 September 2025

Annual Report 2024/25 (1 July 2024 - 30 June 2025)

Growing revenue and EBITDA

ChemoMetec’s revenue grew by 22% to DKK 495.6 million in 2024/25, and operating profit (EBITDA) increased by 39% to DKK 258.0 million. The positive revenue performance reflected an increase in sales of both instruments, consumables and services. The launch of the new XcytoMatic products is proceeding as planned.

“Along with our strong focus on creating renewed momentum in our existing business, we spent considerable resources during the financial year on launching our new high-tech XcytoMatic products. The launch of the XcytoMatic 40 is paving the way for ChemoMetec in the bioprocessing market, while the new XcytoMatic 30 and 50 instruments, both of which were developed on the same technology platform as the XcytoMatic 40, address our cell and gene therapy customers’ demand for automation.

Automation is an attractive new market for us, and we believe that ChemoMetec has a strong market position in the current surge in automation – and we are in a process of taking full advantage of this opportunity.

In the coming year, we will further accelerate the marketing of our new products, complete the development of another member of the XcytoMatic family, the XcytoMatic 50, continue working on the development of a new automation solution, the Sample Mana-gement System, and strengthen our software development while also maintaining focus on our existing business.

We are very confident that our new solutions will make a strong contribution to our growth in the coming years. However, it is important to bear in mind that the XcytoMatic instruments address bioprocessing customers and customers with automation projects – and that the validation and decision-making process in this segment is relatively long. This means that it will require a degree of patience to unlock the expected great potential of our new products,” says Martin Helbo Behrens, CEO.

Financial results

In the 2024/25 financial year, revenue grew by 22% to DKK 495.6 million measured both in Danish kroner and at constant exchange rates.

59% of ChemoMetec’s revenue was generated in the USA/Canada, 32% in Europe and 9% in the rest of the world, unchanged relative to the 2023/24 financial year.

Sales of instruments grew by 22% in 2024/25, while sales of consumables and services grew by 20% and 25%, respectively.

EBITDA amounted to DKK 258.0 million in 2024/25, against DKK 186.2 million in 2023/24. The increase was primarily attributable to the increase in revenue without a corresponding increase in costs. EBITDA was however affected by non-recurring restructuring costs of DKK 11.8 million.

The EBITDA margin for 2024/25 was 52%, against 46% in 2023/24.

The profit for the year was up by DKK 50.1 million year-on-year to DKK 186.4 million.

Revenue for the year was in line with the preliminary 2024/25 figure announced on 1 July 2025, and EBITDA was in line with the most recent guidance announced on 10 January 2025.

The Board of Directors proposes to the general meeting that a dividend of DKK 7.0 per share, equivalent to a total dividend payout of DKK 121.8 million, be distributed for the 2024/25 financial year.

Guidance

For 2025/26, ChemoMetec expects revenue in the range of DKK 545-565 million and EBITDA in the range of DKK 295-315 million.

Conference call

The Company will host a conference call on Friday, 12 September at 3:00 p.m., at which Martin Helbo Behrens, CEO, and Kim Nicolajsen, CFO, will present the annual report for 2024/25.

The conference call will be conducted in English.

To attend, please send an e-mail to crk@chemometec.com, stating your name, job title and organisation.

Additional information

Martin Helbo Behrens, CEO

Tel.: (+45) 48 13 10 20

Kim Nicolajsen, CFO

Tel.: (+45) 48 13 10 20

Attachments to this announcement

Annual Report 2024/25 (Danish)

Annual Report 2024/25 (English)

The annual report may also be downloaded from ChemoMetec’s website www.chemometec.com

About ChemoMetec A/S

ChemoMetec develops, manufactures and markets instruments for cell counting and a wide range of other measurements. ChemoMetec’s instruments are marketed to the pharmaceutical, biotech and agricultural industries worldwide. ChemoMetec’s customers include some of the world’s leading pharmaceutical companies.

ChemoMetec was founded in 1997 and is listed on Nasdaq OMX Copenhagen. For further information, go to www.chemometec.com.

Attachment