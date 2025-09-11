Aesthetic Room Opens New Aesthetic Medicine Center in South Tyrol (Alto Adige) Near Merano and Bolzano

 | Source: Aesthetic Room Aesthetic Room

Algund/Lagundo, South Tyrol (Alto Adige), Italy , Sept. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aesthetic Room, a new center for modern, minimally invasive aesthetic medicine, has officially opened in Algund, near Merano and Bolzano in South Tyrol / Alto Adige. The clinic was founded by Dr. Dr. Evelyn Gander and marks the relocation of her previous practice in Ravensburg, Germany. The new location brings a comprehensive portfolio of advanced facial, skin, and body treatments to the region, delivered with more than 20 years of international surgical expertise.


Mrs. Dr. Dr. Evelyn Gander: Founder of Aesthetic Room in Algrund, near Meran and Bolzano in South Tyrol (Alto Adige). ©Mrs. Dr. Dr. Evelyn Gander

Dr. Dr. Gander, a double doctorate and board-certified specialist in maxillofacial and oral surgery, brings more than 20 years of international surgical expertise. Her career spans Innsbruck, Heidelberg, and Stuttgart, complemented by a Master’s degree in Aesthetic Facial Surgery. 

The treatment portfolio is divided into six key areas, covering everything from classic wrinkle treatments to advanced skin and body rejuvenation technologies:

  • Wrinkle & anti-aging treatments (botulinum toxin (Botox), hyaluronic acid fillers, bio-remodelling)
  • Skin rejuvenation (microneedling, mesotherapy, chemical peelings, PRP (platelet-rich plasma/vampire lifting))
  • Anti-aging & contouring (thread lifting, lipolysis injections, skin booster treatments)
  • Hair restoration (PRP therapy for hair loss, scalp treatments)
  • Special procedures (lip enhancement, hand rejuvenation, tear trough correction, “Mommy Face Makeover”)
  • Technology-based therapies (radiofrequency skin tightening, combined treatments for face and body)

“All treatments are guided by one principle: achieving safe, precise, and natural outcomes,” says Dr. Dr. Evelyn Gander, founder of Aesthetic Room. “Returning to South Tyrol has allowed me to combine international medical experience with a personal connection to my home region. For me, it’s about offering treatments that patients can truly trust – safe, precise, and tailored to their individual needs.

Patients from Merano, Bolzano, and across South Tyrol are already benefitting from the discreet setting and individualized approach. Aesthetic Room offers a modern space where professional expertise meets personal consultation.

Further information is available on the bilingual website:

--> Aesthetic Room - German site

--> Aesthetic Room - Italian site


Logo of Aesthetic Room in Algrund, near Meran and Bolzano in South Tyrol (Alto Adige). ©Mrs. Dr. Dr. Evelyn Gander


 About Aesthetic Room 

Aesthetic Room, founded by Dr. Dr. Evelyn Gander, is a medical practice for modern, minimally invasive aesthetic medicine in Algund/Lagundo, near Merano and Bolzano. With more than 20 years of surgical experience, Dr. Gander specializes in safe, precise treatments that deliver natural results. The practice offers a broad portfolio ranging from wrinkle and anti-aging therapies to advanced skin and hair rejuvenation technologies.

Contact

Aesthetic Room – Dr. Dr. Evelyn Gander
Via Josef-Weingartner Straße 77D
39022 Algund / Lagundo, South Tyrol, Italy
www.aestheticroom.it

Press inquiries can also be directed to:

lovia
Frieder M. Dieterle
Schwabenstr. 1
88250 Weingarten
Germany (operating globally)
contact@wearelovia.com
https://wearelovia.com