VRANKEN-POMMERY MONOPOLE

AVAILABILITY OF THE 2025 HALF-YEAR FINANCIAL REPORT

Reims, September 11th 2025

VRANKEN-POMMERY MONOPOLE Group has filed today its 2025 half-year Financial Report with the French Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF).

It is available to the public under the conditions set out in the regulations in force and can be downloaded from the Group's website in the Investor Relations / Press Releases and Regulated Information section at the following address:

https://www.vrankenpommery.com/finance/communiques-et-information-reglementee

About Vranken-Pommery Monopole

Vranken-Pommery Monopole is a leading wine player in Europe and the second largest champagne group.

The group manages 2,600 hectares of land, owned outright or under lease and spread over four vineyards in Champagne, Provence, Camargue and Douro. The group’s activities include wine-growing, wine-making, distribution and marketing, with a strong commitment to the promotion of terroirs, sustainable wine-growing and environmental conservation.

Its brand portfolio includes:

the Vranken, Pommery & Greno, Heidsieck & Co Monopole, Charles Lafitte and Bissinger & Co champagnes;

the Rozès and Sao Pédro port wines and the Terras do Grifo Douro wines;

the Domaine Royal de Jarras and Pink Flamingo Camargue wines

the Château La Gordonne, and Chappelle Gordonne Provence wines;

the Louis Pommery California, Louis Pommery England and Brut de France sparkling wines.

Vranken-Pommery Monopole is listed on NYSE Euronext Paris ("VRAP") and Brussels ("VRAB"). ISIN: FR0000062796.

Contacts

Vranken-Pommery Monopole:

Franck Delval, Financial Control Director

+33 (0)3 26 61 62 34, comfi@vrankenpommery.fr Media

Laurent Poinsot, +33 (0)1 53 70 74 77 lpoinsot@image7.fr

Claire Doligez, +33 (0)1 53 70 74 25, cdoligez@image7.fr

Caroline Simon, +33 (0)1 53 70 74 65, caroline.simon@image7.fr

