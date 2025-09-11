Divorce Expertise: Berenji & Associates Attorney Launches Legal Education Program in Los Angeles

Beverly Hills, Sept. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beverly Hills, California - September 11, 2025 -

Nikoo Berenji, a Senior Counsel at Berenji and Associates, is spearheading the creation of a Legal Assistant Certificate Program at Los Angeles Valley College. With nearly two decades of hands-on experience in high net worth divorce and intricate family law cases, Berenji brings both academic expertise and real-world knowledge to a new generation of paralegals and legal professionals. Berenji's deep understanding of family law and aggressive work with high-asset cases offer both practical knowledge and academic wisdom to those aspiring to enter the legal field.

Berenji has been teaching aspiring law students and legal professionals for more than a decade at institutions across Southern California, including UCLA School of Law and USC Gould School of Law. In her new role at Los Angeles Valley College, she will help design and deliver coursework that equips students to succeed as paralegals and legal assistants — many of whom are the first in their families to attend college and pursue careers in the legal field.

Berenji expressed the fulfillment she gains from educating upcoming legal professionals. "Contributing to the education of future legal professionals has been incredibly significant to me," she remarked. "I see my students stepping into uncharted territories for their families, and being able to guide them as they embark on their journeys into the legal world is highly fulfilling. Through this program, we aim to prepare them for impactful careers, not just immediate jobs."

The program's curriculum is designed to integrate Berenji's experience in legal practice and insights from her time at Berenji and Associates, a family law firm known for its work in aggressive, high-stakes divorce cases, contested custody matters, international asset disputes, and hidden property claims. Students enrolled in the program will gain an understanding of law office dynamics and sharpen their client care skills—qualities that distinguish successful family law attorneys.

Founded in Beverly Hills and with additional offices in Los Angeles and Pasadena, Berenji and Associates has earned a reputation for managing high-value divorces with strategic expertise and genuine compassion. Their focus on complex, sometimes aggressive, family law cases often involves navigating through significant assets, contentious custody disputes, and legal challenges that cross international borders.

A spokesperson for Berenji & Associates highlighted the value of this initiative. "Nikoo's contributions to the development of this program align with our firm's dedication to excellence in family law. Her guidance will undoubtedly provide these students with the essential skills and knowledge they need to excel in their careers." Her involvement helps train students not just for the immediate job market but for impactful, sustainable careers in law.

For anyone seeking more information about Berenji and Associates or in need of consultations regarding family law issues, the firm's website is a valuable resource. It offers detailed information on topics such as high net worth divorces, child custody, and spousal support. Through this new initiative, Berenji and Associates strives to contribute to the broader legal community by fostering the next generation of legal professionals.

