Morgan & Morgan Representing Customers Impacted by Hertz Data Breach

NEW YORK, Sept. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Morgan & Morgan , America’s largest injury law firm, is representing customers in a mass legal action against The Hertz Corporation , and its brands Dollar and Thrifty, over a data breach that exposed the personal information of thousands of customers. The incident, which was disclosed by Hertz in April 2025, originated from a cyberattack on a third-party vendor, Cleo Communications, that occurred between October and December 2024.

The actions allege that Hertz and Cleo were negligent in protecting sensitive customer data, which was compromised as part of a widespread attack by the CL0P ransomware group. The exposed information allegedly includes names, contact information, dates of birth, driver's license numbers, and credit card details. A small number of individuals also had their Social Security numbers, passport information, and other government identification numbers compromised.

The legal action is being handled as a mass arbitration in which the plaintiffs contend that Hertz failed to implement adequate data security measures and was slow to notify affected customers, leaving them vulnerable to identity theft and fraud. Morgan & Morgan is seeking financial damages for customers, as well as injunctions to compel Hertz and its vendors to improve their cybersecurity practices.

“This legal action is about holding companies accountable for failing to protect the sensitive information entrusted to them,” said Morgan & Morgan founder John Morgan and attorney Seth Ottensoser. “A driver’s license number or a Social Security number is a key to a person’s identity, and when a company loses control of that data, it can cause significant and lasting harm. We believe that Hertz and Cleo must be held responsible for the risks and financial losses their customers now face.”

The action, which is in its early stages, aims to determine the full extent of the damages and secure compensation for all affected individuals. Those who have received notices that they may have been impacted by the breach can take this quiz to determine whether or not they are eligible to participate in the mass action.

Morgan & Morgan has successfully litigated several similar data breach cases against major corporations, securing millions of dollars for those impacted. For more information about Morgan & Morgan’s Mass Arbitration Practice, please visit our website .

