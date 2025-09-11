TOPSCO Broadens Availability of Grey Kitchen and Bathroom Worktops Across New UK Regions

Batchworth, Sept. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Batchworth, England - September 11, 2025 -

TOPSCO, a UK-based provider of high-quality quartz worktops, has announced the expansion of its grey kitchen and bathroom countertop services to a broader range of locations nationwide. This development follows increasing demand for sophisticated, neutral-toned surfaces in modern interior design, particularly in compact and contemporary domestic settings.

Recognised for its selection of engineered quartz worktops, the company continues to expand access to its offerings without relying on traditional retail spaces. Clients can now obtain tailored information and request free quotes through TOPSCO's dedicated online platform or by phone. This move reflects a growing consumer trend toward convenience-first service models in home improvement, eliminating the need for in-person showroom visits while maintaining product customisation and material quality.

Grey quartz has become a defining choice in recent home renovation trends. Whether incorporated into sleek minimalist kitchens or soft-toned bathrooms, this adaptable surface colour delivers a refined aesthetic that complements both warm and cool-toned palettes. According to internal client feedback, grey countertops remain a top request due to their ability to pair well with both contemporary and traditional design features.

A spokesperson for TOPSCO confirmed that the business has taken deliberate steps to ensure a smooth introduction of its services in newly covered regions, with support infrastructure designed to handle rising demand while maintaining response times for quote requests. "We've seen a consistent increase in enquiries regarding grey quartz worktops, particularly in locations where we previously had limited visibility," the spokesperson explained. "This expansion gives more households access to durable, design-forward surfaces that meet modern style and functionality expectations."

The newly serviced areas include parts of the South West, Midlands, and North of England, where residential development and renovation activity remains robust. In these regions, homeowners and property developers will now have direct access to TOPSCO's measuring, cutting, and fitting services, specifically tailored to accommodate a wide variety of kitchen and bathroom layouts.

TOPSCO's operating model differs from conventional showrooms by focusing entirely on direct customer service via remote channels. The company has developed a streamlined process that begins with a quote request and ends with professional installation. This has allowed the organisation to operate efficiently across a wide geographic footprint without the costs and limitations associated with physical retail infrastructure.

The decision to extend service areas was based on a combination of market research, customer demand data, and logistical readiness. Areas were selected not only for their current demand but also for their projected home improvement growth over the coming 12 months. With many households continuing to invest in their living environments post-pandemic, functional yet visually cohesive design solutions remain a top priority.

Commenting on the announcement, the company's business owner stated, "Grey quartz worktops have become a cornerstone in kitchen and bathroom design due to their ability to elevate a space without overwhelming it. This rollout ensures that more people across the UK have access to premium craftsmanship without the inconvenience of showroom visits or unclear pricing structures. Every quote request is met with careful attention and transparency."

The company reports that this service expansion does not alter its core operational approach. Clients in new regions will receive the same level of care and technical precision that existing clients have come to expect. Each installation is conducted by experienced teams who work closely with clients to accommodate unique spatial requirements and design goals.

The move coincides with broader national design trends that favour clean lines, layered textures, and muted tones. Grey quartz worktops, appreciated for their balance between practicality and visual appeal, continue to gain prominence in both high-end renovations and mid-range property upgrades.

TOPSCO's commitment to delivering precision-cut worktops, tailored to exact project specifications, remains at the heart of its value proposition. The company sources durable, low-maintenance quartz slabs that are fabricated and finished to meet the demands of everyday use without compromising style. With this expansion, more homeowners will now have access to surfaces designed to withstand the realities of modern kitchens and bathrooms while preserving an elegant finish.

Homeowners interested in exploring quartz options are encouraged to contact us via our online form or by calling our service line directly. All enquiries are followed up with detailed quotations, design consultations where needed, and full project coordination until completion. This method ensures that clients receive guidance through every stage of the decision-making and installation process, even without visiting a physical showroom.

TOPSCO's continued growth signals confidence in the residential surface material market, especially for products that combine understated design with long-term resilience. As more homeowners seek reliable providers who prioritise transparency, flexibility, and expert craftsmanship, grey quartz worktops are expected to remain a strong fixture in kitchen and bathroom design nationwide.

