Allied Universal Honors 9/11

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Universal®, the world’s leading global security and facility services company, honors the memory of 9/11 and those we lost. We are privileged to provide security at the 9/11 Memorial in Lower Manhattan. In a moving video, our colleague Brian Vanderschuy, retired NYPD officer and now Allied Universal’s account manager at the memorial, shares his reflections on resilience, service, and remembrance.

