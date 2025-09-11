C3.ai, Inc. Investors: Please contact the Portnoy Law Firm to recover your losses. October 21, 2025 Deadline to file Lead Plaintiff Motion

Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises C3.ai, Inc. ("C3.ai" or the "Company") (NYSE: AI) investors of a class action representing investors that bought securities between February 26, 2025 and August 8, 2025, inclusive (the "Class Period"). C3.ai investors have until October 21, 2025 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 310-692-8883 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or click here to join the case. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

CASE ALLEGATIONS: C3.ai operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (“AI”) application software company.

The C3.ai class action lawsuit alleges that defendants misled investors by creating the false impression that they had reliable information regarding C3.ai’s projected revenue outlook and anticipated growth, while downplaying risks to profitability stemming from CEO Thomas M. Siebel’s health issues. In reality, according to the complaint, C3.ai’s optimistic statements about growth, earnings potential, and margins were misleading, as they relied too heavily on the health and effectiveness of the company’s CEO.

The lawsuit further alleges that on August 8, 2025, C3.ai announced disappointing preliminary results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2026 and lowered its full-year revenue guidance, citing poor sales performance related to “the reorganization with new leadership” as well as the CEO’s health concerns. On this news, C3.ai’s stock price fell more than 25%, according to the complaint.

Please visit our website to review more information and submit your transaction information.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims against caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.

Admitted CA and NY Bar

lesley@portnoylaw.com

310-692-8883

www.portnoylaw.com

Attorney Advertising