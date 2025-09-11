The Vanguard Group Files Early Warning Report

MALVERN, Pa., Sept. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Vanguard Group, Inc. (“VGI”) has filed an early warning report on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.com) with respect to the common shares (“Shares”) of RB Global, Inc. (the “Issuer”) controlled by VGI. The early warning report has been filed, and this press release is being issued, to disclose historical acquisition of Shares by VGI. Following the filing of the early warning report and the issuance of this press release, VGI intends to rely on the alternative monthly reporting system described in Part 4 of NI 62-103.

In November 2023, VGI acquired 128,627 Shares for a total of $11,098,748 CAD, at an average price of $86.55 CAD per Share. Immediately prior to the acquisition, VGI owned 22,734,051 Shares representing approximately 12.49% of the Shares of the Issuer. Immediately following the acquisition, VGI owned 22,862,678 representing approximately 12.54% of the Shares then outstanding. The November 2023 acquisition of Shares represented an aggregate increase in VGI’s security holding percentage of 0.10% from that reported in VGI’s alternative monthly report filed on October 10, 2023 with respect to the Issuer.

VGI acquired the Shares for and on behalf of its managed funds for passive investment purposes only in the ordinary course of VGI’s investment activities. VGI may, from time to time, purchase securities of the Issuer or sell securities of the Issuer depending on market conditions and other factors material to VGI’s investment decisions.

The purchases of the Shares by VGI were made in U.S. dollars and completed through the facilities of the New York Stock Exchange and the Toronto Stock Exchange.

A copy of VGI’s early warning report will be filed on the Issuer’s profile on SEDAR+ and may be obtained upon request by contacting VGI through Shawn Acker at shawn_acker@vanguard.com or (610) 669-6713, 100 Vanguard Blvd., Malvern, Pennsylvania 19355, USA. The Issuer’s head office is located at Two Westbrook Corporate Center, Suite 500, Westchester, Illinois, 60154 USA.