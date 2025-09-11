Toll Brothers Announces Final Opportunity at Solstice at Wellen Park in Venice, Florida

VENICE, Fla., Sept. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the final opportunity to purchase a new home at its Solstice at Wellen Park community in Venice, Florida. Solstice at Wellen Park offers luxury Toll Brothers homes in three collections: the Sunrise Collection with just six homes remaining, the Sunbeam Collection with nine homes remaining, and the Summit Collection with just one home remaining for sale.





Each collection within the Solstice at Wellen Park community offers unique floor plans and exterior designs, plus high-end interiors. Homes at Solstice at Wellen Park are priced from the low $400,000s.

The Sunrise Collection features spacious, low-maintenance attached villa homes from 1,600 to over 1,800 square feet, with smart home features including keyless front entry locks, Wi-Fi thermostats, and Wi-Fi garage control. The Sunbeam Collection offers bright single-family homes ranging from 1,917 to 3,123+ square feet, with open floor plans, spacious living areas, and well-appointed kitchens. The Summit Collection boasts generous home sites in a natural oasis. The move-in ready home available in the Summit Collection offers 4 bedrooms and 2,412 square feet of luxury living space with abundant natural light throughout.

Residents of this Venice, Florida community by Toll Brothers will enjoy an array of activities at the amenity center, which features a resort-style swimming pool with lap lanes, tennis and pickleball courts, a fitness center, a tot lot, a social hall, and yoga and event lawns. Solstice at Wellen Park is ideally situated near A-rated Sarasota County schools, as well as a wide variety of waterfront shopping, dining, entertainment, and amenities within the 175-acre Downtown Wellen District, which is currently under construction. Phase One of Downtown Wellen will include retail shops, waterfront dining and additional restaurants, a town hall, a playground and splash pad, a food truck area, a three-mile health and wellness trail, and an outfitter equipped with e-bikes, paddle boards, and kayaks for residents to use on the active lake. Wellen Park’s 20+ miles of nature and fitness trails offer robust outdoor recreation and ample opportunity for residents to exercise and connect with their neighbors.

Major highways are easily accessible from Solstice at Wellen Park, offering convenient access to the region’s world-renowned beaches, downtown Venice, and downtown Sarasota.

“Solstice at Wellen Park offers exceptional home sites, luxury homes, and resort-style amenities in a sought-after location,” said Brian O'Hara, Division President of Toll Brothers in Tampa. “With just a limited number of homes remaining, we invite home shoppers to tour the Sunrise, Sunbeam, and Summit Collections before it is too late.”

Toll Brothers customers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home shoppers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants. Move-in ready homes with Designer Appointed Features are also available in the community, allowing home shoppers the possibility to move into their new dream home right away.

For more information, visit TollBrothers.com/FL or call 855-600-8655.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 58 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers has been one of Fortune magazine's World's Most Admired Companies™ for 10+ years in a row, and in 2024 the Company's Chairman and CEO Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. was named one of 25 Top CEOs by Barron's magazine. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

From Fortune, ©2025 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Senior Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ameck@tollbrothers.com

