Toll Brothers Announces Model Homes Released for Sale at Borello Ranch Estates in Morgan Hill, California

MORGAN HILL, Calif., Sept. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the final opportunity to purchase a new home at Borello Ranch Estates, an exclusive gated community in Morgan Hill, California. The two professionally decorated model homes are now among the final homes available for sale at the community, located at 18251 Corte Augustin in Morgan Hill. The public is invited to a special event at Borello Ranch Estates on Saturday, Sept. 13 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. to celebrate the highly anticipated release of the model homes for purchase.

“We invite home shoppers to explore Borello Ranch Estates before this final opportunity to purchase in the community passes by,” said Alli Sweeney, Division President of Toll Brothers in Northern California. “The award-winning Toll Brothers signature Milazzo and Naples model homes are move-in ready and available now, so new home shoppers can start enjoying this new community offering an exceptional lifestyle, unparalleled amenities, and beautiful home designs right away.”





In addition to the two Toll Brothers model homes available for purchase, quick move-in homes with Designer Appointed Features are available for sale with delivery dates later this fall.

Borello Ranch Estates is an exclusive gated community offering new single- and two-story estate-sized homes featuring 4 to 5 bedrooms and 4.5 to 5.5 bathrooms on home sites up to 24,000+ square feet. Homes range from 3,500 to 6,000+ square feet of luxury living space with options for an additional primary suite, multigenerational living suite, attached casita, home office, floating staircase, and expansive multi-paneled stacking door system in select areas of the home. These homes offer elevated ceilings, fireplaces in the great rooms, and expansive kitchens perfect for entertaining. Pricing begins at approximately $2.9 million.





Toll Brothers customers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home shoppers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

The resort-style recreation center at Borello Ranch Estates offers indoor and outdoor entertaining spaces, a junior Olympic sized pool, spa, barbecue areas, bocce ball courts, pickleball courts, and relaxing spaces including cabanas, lounge, and seating areas. The private tot lot features picnic tables and fun for families.

Borello Ranch Estates is set in a secluded location surrounded by Morgan Hill’s soft rolling hills and open space, providing a serene atmosphere while being conveniently located near major employers, U.S. Route 101, and the Caltrain commuter rail line. The community also offers proximity to local shopping in downtown Morgan Hill and local Morgan Hill wineries. Students living in Borello Ranch Estates may have the opportunity to attend Nordstrom Elementary School, Martin Murphy Middle School, and Sobrato High School.

For more information on Borello Ranch Estates, and the Toll Brothers model homes now available for sale, call (840) 790-5263 or visit TollBrothers.com/CA.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 58 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers has been one of Fortune magazine's World's Most Admired Companies™ for 10+ years in a row, and in 2024 the Company's Chairman and CEO Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. was named one of 25 Top CEOs by Barron's magazine. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

