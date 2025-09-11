



ROAD TOWN, British Virgin Islands, Sept. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lyno AI announced today that its Early Bird presale has surpassed 432,538 tokens sold, raising more than 21,626 to date. Priced at $0.05 per token, the presale has attracted thousands of new participants ahead of the next price increase to $0.055. The momentum reflects growing global interest in Lyno AI’s cross-chain arbitrage platform, which enables instant trading opportunities across 15+ blockchains, including the XRP Ledger.

Lyno AI Presale Gains Rapid Traction

Lyno AI has already sold 432,538 tokens and has already raised 21,626 in its Early Bird presale phase. The token price is at present at 0.05, which is to increase to 0.055 in the subsequent step. The target final token price of Lyno AI in this phase is 0.10. This presale is creating hype all over the world and it is powered by an easily accessible AI-based arbitrage platform which is attracting retail investors.

Why Lyno AI Is Drawing Massive Interest

The most accurate traders to call a rise in Shiba Inu now give a 2300% price rise of Lyno AI. As compared to XRP, which is remittance-oriented, the platform created by the Lyno AI allows making instant arbitrage in 15+ blockchains, with the XRP Ledger being one. The price differences on Uniswap and Coinbase can be taken in real time by a driver in Delhi. This innovation even the playing field, delivering the tools that were previously in the hands of institutional investors.

Security and Community Governance Build Trust





The smart contracts of Lyno AI have been audited by Cyberscope , which has guaranteed the high level of security of all transactions. The models of community governance provide the owners of the $LYNO tokens to decide on upgrades and fee structure via vote. The presale will also include a buy-and-burn system that will minimize the number of tokens over time, raising long-term value. As well, customers who invest more than 100 in $LYNO receive an opportunity to win a part of a 100K token give away, which is shared among ten winners.

The consolidation of RXP is the opposite of the increasing momentum of Lyno AI. The presale of Lyno AI is strongly encouraged to investors who want to acquire tokens before the price sparks up. Lyno AI is a presale opportunity that is difficult to miss because of the accessibility, security and innovative platform.

You must hurry to purchase the Early Bird presale with Lyno AI before the next phase. It is one of the unique opportunities to explore the latest AI-based cross-chain arbitrage and become part of a rapidly expanding global community. The second wave may occur anytime.

For more information about LYNO visit the links below:

Website: https://lyno.ai/

Buy Presale- https://lyno.ai/#presale

Whitepaper: https://lyno.ai/whitepaper.pdf

Twitter/X: https://x.com/Lyno_AI

Telegram: https://t.me/lyno_ai

Win 100k: https://gleam.io/KCCV3/lyno-ai-giveaway

Contact Details:

LYNO AI

contact@lyno.ai

