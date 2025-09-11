Toll Brothers Announces Coldwater Ridge of Northville Community is Now Open in Northville, Michigan

NORTHVILLE, Mich., Sept. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, announced its newest community, Coldwater Ridge of Northville, is now open in Northville, Michigan. This community features luxury condos with modern home designs offering first- and second-floor primary bedrooms. A model home grand opening event is being held at the community this Saturday, September 13 from noon to 3 p.m. located at 49450 Coldwater Ridge Drive in Northville.

The community offers luxury two-story condos and four distinct floor plans ranging from 1,904+ to 2,206+ square feet with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 to 3.5 bathrooms, and 2-car garages. Home shoppers will have the option to choose from first- or second-floor primary bedroom suites, alongside versatile living spaces including offices, lofts, and basements with the option to finish. Homes are priced from the low $500,000s.





“We are excited to open our new Coldwater Ridge of Northville community, offering modern home designs that blend luxury and convenience in sought-after Northville,” said Isaac Boyd, Division President of Toll Brothers in Michigan. “Residents will enjoy low-maintenance living in a prime location close to downtown, excellent schools, and every convenience.”

Located just minutes from the shops, dining, and entertainment of both downtown Northville and downtown Plymouth, residents will enjoy convenient access to local parks, golf courses, and charming shops and restaurants. The community will also feature scenic walking trails and an exclusive community pickleball court. The community will be served by top-rated Northville Public Schools, including Ridge Wood Elementary School, Hillside Middle School, and Northville High School.

Coldwater Ridge of Northville offers move-in ready and quick move-in homes already under construction with Designer Appointed Features curated by professional Design Consultants at the Toll Brothers Design Studio.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 58 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers has been one of Fortune magazine’s World's Most Admired Companies™ for 10+ years in a row, and in 2024 the Company’s Chairman and CEO Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. was named one of 25 Top CEOs by Barron’s magazine. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com .

