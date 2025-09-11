Zenapet Marks 10-Year Anniversary, Reflecting a Decade of Purity in Pet Wellness

Costa Mesa, Sept. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Costa Mesa, California - September 11, 2025 -

NEWPORT BEACH, CA – September 12, 2025 – Zenapet, a brand of premium pet supplements founded in 2015, today announced its 10-year anniversary, marking a decade of commitment to providing clean-label nutritional products for dogs and cats. The milestone reflects the company's long-standing philosophy that pet nutrition should align with the same quality standards as human-grade food. This approach to ingredient purity and formulation has positioned the brand as a consistent voice in the evolving pet wellness market.

Zenapet's anniversary coincides with a significant period of growth in the global pet supplements market, driven by a consumer shift toward preventive healthcare and the humanization of pets. For ten years, Zenapet has focused on powdered supplements to avoid fillers, binders, and artificial additives often found in common delivery formats like soft chews. This commitment to purity has become a key differentiator as pet owners increasingly scrutinize product labels and seek transparent, high-quality options for their animals.

"Our mission from the start has been to create a product line built on premium human-grade ingredients that are both simple and effective," said Casey Dawson, Head of Product Development at Zenapet. "Every ingredient provides a direct health benefit, and we're proud to deliver that elevated quality at a price point that remains approachable for pet parents today."

Zenapet's product portfolio includes superfood-based solutions for immune support, joint health, and feline wellness. The company's products are manufactured in the United States in GMP-certified facilities. Zenapet continues to position itself as a reliable brand that provides transparent, nurtrition-backed solutions to support the well-being of pets.

Established in 2015, Zenapet is a provider of 100% human-grade, premium superfood-based powdered supplements for dogs and cats. The brand's mission is to offer pet owners a pure and potent alternative to traditional supplements, focusing on clean, effective, and easily digestible formulations for optimal pet wellness.

