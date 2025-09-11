Levi & Korsinsky Notifies Shareholders of Fly-E Group, Inc. (FLYE) of a Class Action Lawsuit and an Upcoming Deadline

NEW YORK, Sept. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in Fly-E Group, Inc. ("Fly-E Group, Inc." or the "Company") (NASDAQ: FLYE) of a class action securities lawsuit.

CLASS DEFINITION: The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of Fly-E Group, Inc. investors who were adversely affected by alleged securities fraud between July 15, 2025 and August 14, 2025. Follow the link below to get more information and be contacted by a member of our team:

CASE DETAILS: According to the filed complaint, defendants made false statements and/or concealed that: defendants created the false impression that they possessed reliable information pertaining to the Company’s projected revenue outlook and anticipated sales. In truth, Fly-E’s optimistic revenue goals and demand for its EV products and services fell short of reality; the defendants continually praised Fly-E’s brand reputation in the industry, cost reductions and favorable pricing from suppliers as a key component for Fly-E’s ability to grow its sales network, while simultaneously minimizing risks associated with its lithium battery, supply chain changes and the regulatory environment and possible demand fluctuations for its E-Bikes and E-Scooters.

WHAT'S NEXT? If you suffered a loss in Fly-E Group, Inc. during the relevant time frame, you have until November 7, 2025 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you are a class member, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket costs or fees. There is no cost or obligation to participate.

