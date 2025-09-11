Roivant Named on Fortune Media and Great Place To Work’s 2025 Best Workplaces in BioPharma List

BASEL, Switzerland and LONDON and NEW YORK, Sept. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Great Place To Work® and Fortune magazine have selected Roivant (Nasdaq: ROIV) for the 2025 Fortune Best Workplaces in BioPharma™ List. This is Roivant’s first time being named to this prestigious list, coming in at 28th place in the small & medium category. Earning a spot means that Roivant is one of the best companies to work for in the country.

The Best Workplaces in BioPharma award is based on analysis of survey responses from nearly 40,000 employees at Great Place To Work Certified™ companies in the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industry.

“We are incredibly honored to be named one of the Best Workplaces in BioPharma by Fortune and Great Place To Work,” said Matt Gline, CEO of Roivant. “This recognition reflects our team's commitment to creating an empowering, high-performance, and talent-oriented culture. It's our people who make Roivant a great place to work, and we are proud to celebrate this achievement together.”

The Best Workplaces in BioPharma list is highly competitive. Great Place To Work, the global authority on workplace culture, determines its lists using its proprietary Trust Index™ Survey to evaluate and certify thousands of organizations in America’s largest ongoing annual workforce study, based on over 1.3 million survey responses and data from companies representing more than 8.4 million employees.

Survey responses reflect a comprehensive picture of the workplace experience. Honorees were selected based on their ability to offer positive outcomes for employees regardless of job role, race, gender, sexual orientation, work status, or other demographic identifier.

About the Fortune Best Workplaces in BioPharma List

Great Place To Work selected the 2025 Fortune Best Workplaces in BioPharma by analyzing over 1.3 million confidential employee surveys, representing the experiences of 8.4 million workers in the U.S. in 2024 and 2025. Of those responses, nearly 40,000 came from employees at Great Place To Work Certified companies in the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industry, and this list is based on that feedback. Company rankings are derived from 60 employee experience questions within the Great Place To Work Trust Index™ Survey. Companies with 10 to 999 employees competed in the small and medium category. Companies with 1,000 or more employees were considered for the large category. Read the full methodology.

About Great Place To Work

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Its proprietary platform and Great Place To Work Model help companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified and receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces™ List.

About Fortune

Fortune upholds a legacy of award-winning writing and trusted reporting for executives who want to make business better. Independently owned, with a global perspective and digital agility, Fortune tells the stories of a new generation of innovators, builders, and risk takers. Online and in print, Fortune measures corporate performance through rigorous benchmarks and holds companies accountable. Fortune creates communities by convening true thought leaders and iconoclasts — those who shape industry, commerce, and society — through powerful and prestigious lists, events, and conferences, such as the iconic Fortune 500, the CEO Initiative , and Most Powerful Women. For more information, visit fortune.com .

About Roivant

Roivant (Nasdaq: ROIV) is a biopharmaceutical company that aims to improve the lives of patients by accelerating the development and commercialization of medicines that matter. Roivant’s pipeline includes brepocitinib, a potent small molecule inhibitor of TYK2 and JAK1 in development for the treatment of dermatomyositis, non-infectious uveitis and cutaneous sarcoidosis; IMVT-1402 and batoclimab, fully human monoclonal antibodies targeting FcRn in development across several IgG-mediated autoimmune indications; and mosliciguat, an inhaled sGC activator in development for pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease. We advance our pipeline by creating nimble subsidiaries or “Vants” to develop and commercialize our medicines and technologies. Beyond therapeutics, Roivant also incubates discovery-stage companies and health technology startups complementary to its biopharmaceutical business. For more information, visit https://roivant.com.