Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. Appoints Michael Tucci to its Board of Directors

WEST JORDAN, Utah, Sept. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (“Sportsman’s Warehouse” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: SPWH) announced today that Michael Tucci has been appointed as an independent member of its Board of Directors (the “Board”), effective immediately. The Company also announced that Steven R. Becker has stepped down as a member of the Board, effective as of September 5, 2025.

Mr. Tucci’s career spanned over 30 years in retail. He has served as the Founder and Managing Partner of Rebel Capital, LLC, an early-stage advisory and investing company within the consumer and related technology support sectors, since 2016. From November 2013 to September 2015, Mr. Tucci served as Chief Executive Officer and as a member of the board of directors of Rag & Bone, a fashion brand retailer and private company. From February 2003 to August 2013, Mr. Tucci served as President, North American Group of Coach, Inc., a leading American marketer of fine accessories and gifts for women and men. Prior to joining Coach, Mr. Tucci held senior executive positions at The Gap, Inc. and Macy’s, Inc.

“I am honored to join the Board of Sportsman’s Warehouse,” said Tucci. “The Company has taken important steps to reposition itself for growth, and I look forward to contributing my experience to help build on that momentum. Being a part of a successful turnaround is especially rewarding, and I’m excited to support the team in navigating a complex retail environment during this next phase of the transformation.”

“We are excited to welcome Mike to our Board of Directors,” said Richard McBee, Chair of the Board. “His deep expertise in retail operations and customer-focused strategy will be a valuable addition as we continue to strengthen our position in the specialty retail industry and create long-term shareholder value.”

“We are also grateful to Steve for his valuable contributions during his tenure on the Board,” continued Mr. McBee. “He brought important perspectives and experience that helped successfully guide the Company through the first phase of its transformation. On behalf of the Board and management team, we thank Steve for his service and wish him continued future success.”

