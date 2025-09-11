Host Hotels & Resorts Announces Third Quarter Dividend

BETHESDA, Md., Sept. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ: HST) (the “Company”), the nation’s largest lodging real estate investment trust, today announced that its board of directors authorized a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share. The dividend is payable on October 15, 2025, to stockholders of record as of September 30, 2025.

ABOUT HOST HOTELS & RESORTS

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 75 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,900 rooms. The Company also holds non-controlling interests in seven domestic and one international joint ventures.