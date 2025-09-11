VALNEVA ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Valneva SE on Behalf of Valneva Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Litigation Partner Brandon Walker Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses In Valneva (VALN) To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

NEW YORK, Sept. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Valneva SE (“Valneva” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:VALN) on behalf of Valneva stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Valneva has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On February 25, 2025, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention ("CDC") posted a notice on its website announcing that "CDC is currently investigating five hospitalizations for cardiac or neurologic events following vaccination with IXCHIQ [Valneva's chikungunya virus vaccine] among people 65 years of age and older."

Following the CDC's announcement and subsequent reporting by media outlets, Valneva's American Depositary Receipt ("ADR") price fell $1.06 per ADR, or 13.57%, over the following four trading sessions, to close at $6.75 per ADR on February 28, 2025.

Then, on August 22, 2025, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced that it had suspended the marketing application for IXCHIQ due to safety concerns.

On this news, Valneva's ADR price fell $2.21 per ADR, or 18.99%, to close at $9.43 per ADR on August 25, 2025.

