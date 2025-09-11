Air Methods to Showcase Aviation Career Opportunities at RTAG “Over The Rockies!” National Convention in Denver

DENVER, CO, Sept. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Air Methods, the nation’s leading air medical services provider, will highlight aviation career opportunities at the upcoming RTAG National Convention, “Over The Rockies!” happening October 11–12, 2025, at the Colorado Convention Center in Denver.

As a committed partner in supporting military-to-civilian aviation career transitions, Air Methods will not only have a prominent booth during conference, but it will also host exclusive training facility tours and a networking social to engage directly with active-duty personnel and veterans from across the country exploring career opportunities in the air medical industry.

“Our mission is clear: we want military-trained aviators to continue serving—and thriving,” says Paul Williams, Vice President of Talent Acquisition at Air Methods. “At RTAG, we're excited to showcase how our mission-focused operations, advanced training programs, and safety-first culture offer a meaningful next chapter for veterans pursuing aviation careers.”

The RTAG National Convention brings together civilian recruiters, military representatives, flight schools, and veterans across roles—from pilots to maintainers—to celebrate aviation career pathways and facilitate meaningful connections. With Colorado’s robust aviation community, this venue provides an ideal backdrop for both outreach and recruitment.

“As both a veteran and active RTAG member, I’m proud that Air Methods is committed to supporting transitioning service members,” said Wheaton Clark, Director of Aviation Compliance at Air Methods and former U.S. Army medevac pilot. “This event and accompanying tour offer a unique perspective on how your military experience can evolve into a fulfilling civilian aviation career dedicated to saving lives.”

Active-duty and veteran aviators attending RTAG are invited to visit Air Methods’ booth to meet with Air Methods recruiters, connect with current pilots and learn more about various career opportunities. Attendees interested in the training facility tour and networking social can register here.

To learn more about Air Methods careers, visit airmethods.com/careers. To learn more about RTAG, visit rtag.org.

Event Highlights:

Booth: Connect with Air Methods recruiters and current pilots, explore the company’s mission-driven culture, and discover how military aviation experience translates into civilian air medical service.

Connect with Air Methods recruiters and current pilots, explore the company’s mission-driven culture, and discover how military aviation experience translates into civilian air medical service. Exclusive Training Facility Tour : Join Air Methods for a guided visit to FlightSafety International to experience firsthand the advanced training resources Air Methods provides, including high-fidelity simulators and hands-on scenario training, which are vital to the company’s safety-first operations. To register for the tour, click here.

: Join Air Methods for a guided visit to FlightSafety International to experience firsthand the advanced training resources Air Methods provides, including high-fidelity simulators and hands-on scenario training, which are vital to the company’s safety-first operations. To register for the tour, click here. Networking Social: Following the tour, attendees will have the opportunity to connect with Air Methods leadership, recruiters, and pilots in an informal setting to discuss opportunities across the company’s nationwide bases.

About Air Methods

Air Methods is the leading air medical service, delivering lifesaving care to more than 100,000 people every year. With 45 years of experience, Air Methods is the preferred partner for hospitals and one of the largest community-based providers of air medical services. Air Methods Ascend is the company’s clinical education program, allowing critical care nurses and paramedics best-in-class training opportunities using high-fidelity mannequins, virtual reality, and cadaver labs.