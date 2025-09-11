ESET Shares CISO Perspectives and Priorities in MSP Summit Keynote

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ESET, a global leader in cybersecurity, today announced that its Field CISO Charles “Chuck” Everette will deliver a keynote “From the CISO’s Desk: Redefining MSP Partnerships in Today’s Threat Landscape” at the MSP Summit – taking place Sept. 15–17 at the Loews Royal Pacific Resort in Orlando, Florida. Everette will join Kevin McDonald, COO and CISO of Alvaka, for a candid one-on-one discussion about the evolving relationship between CISOs and managed service providers.

“At MSP Summit, attendees can explore emerging technologies and learn practical strategies to strengthen their managed services business in today’s rapidly shifting cybersecurity landscape,” said Everette. “This session is about transparency—shedding light on what enterprise CISOs truly need and expect from their MSP partners. It’s a unique opportunity for MSPs to hear directly from the decision-makers they serve and walk away with actionable insights to position themselves as trusted security allies.”

Taking place Sept. 16 at 10:25 a.m., Everette and McDonald will explore procurement strategies and vendor selection, emerging technologies, the changing CISO-MSP dynamic, and the growing role of AI. Real-world examples will highlight the challenges and opportunities in MSP-enterprise collaboration.

ESET and Stellar Cyber, the innovator of Open XDR technology, will also offer a booth crawl experience during the show expo, including daily pizza oven giveaways, cooking accessories and fun swag. Attendees are invited to join ESET and Stellar Cyber for a sushi social – a relaxed networking event taking place at Seito Sushi on Tuesday, Sept. 16 at 7 p.m.

“Better Together” since 2024, ESET and Stellar Cyber empower security teams with comprehensive XDR capabilities that correlate data from endpoints, email, cloud, and network environments into a single, actionable view, closing critical visibility gaps. Their collaboration prevents advanced ransomware and empowers defenders with complete visibility across the attack surface, enhancing automation and workforce efficiencies and simplifying deployment for enterprises and MSSPs.

Everette added, “Stellar Cyber and ESET are thrilled to offer MSP Summit attendees fun activities that enhance their time at the show. Make sure to stop by Booth #608 (ESET) and Booth #503 (Stellar Cyber) to learn more about our partnership and the future of threat detection and response.”

For more information about MSP Summit 2025, visit https://agenda.themspsummit.com/session/. To learn more about ESET’s partner program, visit https://www.eset.com/us/partnernow/.

