ORVIWO LLC Celebrates One Year of Delivering Tactical IT and Security Solutions

San Juan, Puerto Rico, Sept. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ORVIWO LLC, a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB), is marking its first anniversary this month, celebrating a year of providing tactical IT and security solutions across Puerto Rico and the continental United States.

Founded by Jan Ortega, a veteran of the Puerto Rico Air National Guard and an electrical engineer by training, ORVIWO brings together military precision, technical expertise, and a deep commitment to Puerto Rican-led innovation. Since its launch in April 2024, the company has quickly grown to serve commercial, industrial, and federal clients with a full portfolio of technology services.

ORVIWO delivers advanced solutions, including AI-powered video surveillance and access control, IT and power infrastructure, IoT sensors, remote monitoring, and resilient cybersecurity systems. For the federal sector, the company specializes in tactical mobile command vehicles and expeditionary communications systems with mission-ready technology designed for defense, public safety, healthcare, and critical infrastructure.

“What makes ORVIWO unique is that we can deploy technology where it’s needed, when it’s needed,” said founder Ortega. “Our mobile command solutions allow us to bring a fully equipped tactical vehicle directly to the client, whether it’s a military base, a government agency, or a healthcare facility. In today’s climate, that flexibility and readiness are more important than ever.”

Ortega’s diverse background included work in electrical engineering, computer networks, solar systems, and cybersecurity; experiences he has unified into ORVIWO’s service model. The company now supports diverse verticals such as pharmacies, schools, healthcare facilities, and military bases.

Locally, ORVIWO emphasizes Puerto Rican-built and Puerto Rican-run solutions. “I wanted to create a company where we don’t have to depend on outside providers. We have the expertise right here,” Ortega explained. “This is about building confidence, transparency, and customized services for every client, solutions designed on the island, by Puerto Ricans, for Puerto Rico.”

The company’s first year has been marked by both challenges and milestones. Ortega points to resilience as his proudest achievement. “It’s been a mix of emotional and professional experiences, knocking on doors, waiting for opportunities, and being ready when they arrive. But the past year has taught a lot of lessons,” he said, “and now, I’m looking forward to the next chapter.”

As ORVIWO looks ahead, its mission remains clear: to deliver smart, reliable, and tactical IT and security solutions that empower organizations to thrive. Whether supporting federal missions or strengthening local businesses, the company aims to drive efficiency, resilience, and growth across Puerto Rico and beyond.

