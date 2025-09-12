NoHarm Scents Launches Humane Pest Control for Families as Fall Infestations Rise

NoHarm Scents is introducing a family‑friendly rodent management line nationwide this fall. Previously exclusive to professional use, the products emphasize compassion, safety, and sustainability. They give households convenient, chemical‑free options to deter pests while supporting healthier environments for both people and animals.





CELEBRATION, Fla., Sept. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As cooler weather ushers in an annual rise in rodent activity, NoHarm Scents today announced that its professional-grade rodent control system, long trusted by pest control experts, is now available directly to individual households. For over a decade, the company’s method has been relied on by professionals seeking effective, safe, and environmentally responsible solutions. Now, families will also have access to this humane alternative for keeping rodents away from their homes.

“NoHarm was built on three guiding values—Humane Innovation, Safety First, and Environmental Responsibility,” said Mark Weiser, Founder of NoHarm Scents. “We’re thrilled to be able to make this solution accessible to households who want to keep rodents out without resorting to toxic traps or harmful chemicals.”

The key feature is the NoHarm Behavior Disruption System, a method designed to interfere with the scent trails rodents use for navigation. By breaking these familiar pathways, mice and rats abandon problem areas and avoid returning. This system relies on a proprietary blend of natural and organic essential oils, herbs, spices, and minerals, creating a solution that repels rodents without traditional bait, poison, or harmful trapping techniques. Families will now be able to replicate the same success professionals have experienced, but in products designed for everyday household use.

The NoHarm Scents products are available in multiple forms that allow for flexible application both inside and outside the home. The liquid spray provides the fastest results, clearing out active infestations in basements, kitchens, garages, or outdoor patios, while discreet indoor packets can be placed in storage areas or behind appliances for ongoing prevention. Homeowners looking to protect larger perimeter spaces can turn to granules, which offer a longer-lasting safeguard around outdoor edges and gardens. To maintain maximum efficacy, the products are designed to be reapplied every 30 days, giving households continuous protection through the seasons when rodent invasions are most challenging.

With more than ten years of proven success in the field, the company’s solutions represent a rare combination of performance and responsibility, deliberately avoiding toxic chemicals that can harm children, pets, and local wildlife. At a time when consumers are increasingly seeking safe and sustainable methods to everyday challenges, NoHarm Scents offers households a humane way to manage infestations while respecting the environment.

The company confirmed that its product line is now available for direct consumer purchase through Amazon.com , giving families across the United States a convenient way to safeguard their homes this fall.

