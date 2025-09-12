Cloudera Recognized as a Leader in the IDC APAC MarketScape for Unified AI Platforms 2025 Vendor Assessment

SINGAPORE, Sept. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cloudera , the only company bringing AI to data anywhere, announced today that it has been named a Leader in the IDC APAC MarketScape for Unified AI Platforms 2025 vendor assessment. IDC highlighted Cloudera’s ability to deliver a comprehensive platform that integrates the latest generative AI and agentic workflows with enterprise-grade governance, security, and operational features.

“Being named a leader by IDC is a milestone that validates our vision of bringing AI to data anywhere,” said Remus Lim, Senior Vice President for Asia Pacific and Japan at Cloudera. “Enterprises today face the dual challenge of accelerating innovation while ensuring trust and compliance. Cloudera is uniquely positioned to help them achieve both, delivering the transparency, security, and scalability they need to responsibly adopt generative and agentic AI at scale.”

Cloudera’s platform is built to help organizations scale responsible AI in highly regulated and complex environments, supporting industries such as financial services, telecom, healthcare, and government. IDC noted Cloudera’s strengths in:

Governance and Security:

Operational AI & Agentic Workflows:

Innovation & Ecosystem:

Accessibility:

Every enterprise is under pressure to harness AI without compromising trust, security, or compliance. From financial institutions safeguarding sensitive data to healthcare providers deploying AI responsibly, organizations need a platform that balances speed with control. IDC’s recognition signals that Cloudera is one of the top choices to deliver that balance.

Cloudera continues to invest heavily in R&D, with nearly half its global workforce dedicated to engineering. This recognition follows a period of rapid innovation for the company, including the launch of Cloudera AI Workbench for building and deploying AI agents, Cloudera AI Inference for cost-efficient GenAI at scale, and expanded governance capabilities to ensure compliance and transparency across the AI lifecycle. Strategic acquisitions including Verta (operational AI), Octopai (automated data lineage), and Taikun (cloud-native infrastructure management) have further accelerated Cloudera’s ability to deliver AI to data anywhere.

The IDC MarketScape evaluates vendors on both capabilities and strategies, providing enterprises with a comprehensive view of the rapidly evolving AI platform market. The full report is available here .

About Cloudera

Cloudera is the only data and AI platform company that large organizations trust to bring AI to their data anywhere it lives. Unlike other providers, Cloudera delivers a consistent cloud experience that converges public clouds, data centers, and the edge, leveraging a proven open-source foundation. As the pioneer in big data, Cloudera empowers businesses to apply AI and assert control over 100% of their data, in all forms, delivering unified security, governance, and real-time predictive insights. The world’s largest organizations across all industries rely on Cloudera to transform decision-making and ultimately boost bottom lines, safeguard against threats, and save lives.

To learn more, visit Cloudera.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X. Cloudera and associated marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cloudera, Inc. All other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

