Armstrong Asia Signs MOU with Checkmate Capital Group to Explore Strategic Collaboration

SINGAPORE, Sept. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Armstrong Asia, a leading Singapore-based manufacturer of flexible material solutions with 16 factories across 7 countries in Asia, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Checkmate Capital Group, LLC (“Checkmate Capital”), a U.S.-based investment and advisory firm active in the Asia-Pacific and North American regions, focused on cross-border transactions in the life sciences, medical technology, and other industries.

The MOU marks the beginning of a formal relationship between the two companies, following Armstrong’s successful collaboration with NeuroSigma, Inc (“NeuroSigma”), a Los Angeles-based bioelectronics company and a portfolio company of Checkmate Capital. Armstrong has supported NeuroSigma in building efficient and scalable supply chains for its products.

This agreement will serve as a platform for Armstrong and Checkmate Capital to explore additional areas of collaboration, particularly in the evolving medical device industry.

Ms. Phyllis Ong, Group CEO of Armstrong Asia, said: “This MOU reflects our ongoing efforts to expand Armstrong’s contribution to the medical device industry by building strategic relationships. Our work with NeuroSigma demonstrated the value of combining advanced engineering capabilities with responsive supply chain solutions, and we are pleased to take this next step with Checkmate Capital Group.”

Mr. C. Thomas Paschall, CEO of Checkmate Capital Group, commented: “We are pleased to formalise our relationship with Armstrong Asia. Armstrong’s support of NeuroSigma’s supply chain needs has demonstrated the strong capabilities and reliability they bring to the table. We look forward to exploring additional opportunities to work together in the future.”

This partnership supports Armstrong’s long-term vision of becoming a world-class manufacturing gateway that enables smarter, safer, and greener innovation through trusted partnerships.

About Armstrong Industrial Corporation

Armstrong Industrial Corporation is Asia’s leading manufacturer of flexible material solutions with 16 factories across Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam, the Philippines and China. Founded and headquartered in Singapore since 1974, Armstrong combines superior engineering solutioning with a proprietary database of over 6000 materials and 13 precision engineering process technologies. Its strong commitment to quality and innovation has made it a leader in Noise, Vibration, Heat & Safety Management Solutions. With its strategic presence, a global network, and one-stop integrated capabilities, Armstrong delivers innovation and quality across diverse industries like automotive, consumer electronics, medical, hard disk drive and industrial manufacturing. To learn more, visit https://armstrongasia.com/

About Checkmate Capital Group

Headquartered in Pasadena, California, Checkmate Capital is a cross-Pacific strategic advisory and investment group managing internal family office assets with a global commercial and industry-specific network. Checkmate Capital's primary areas of investment are biotechnology, life sciences, medical technology, agriculture technology, and energy technology. The Checkmate Capital team provides seasoned expertise in our focused industries, leveraging an international group of strategic partners, business talent, and resources. Checkmate advises numerous life sciences companies – both publicly traded and privately held – in North America and Asia in connection with commercial operations, business growth, strategic relationships and intellectual property licensing. For more information, visit https://www.checkmatecapital.net/.





