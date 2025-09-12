Two Launches in One Month: The 5th Orbital Plane of GEESATCOM Successfully Deployed

SHANGHAI, Sept. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On September 9, 2025, Geespace successfully launched the 5th orbital plane of GEESATCOM, known as Geely Constellation, from Rizhao, China, deploying 11 satellites in a single launch. All satellites entered orbit and are operating nominally, bringing the constellation to 52 in-orbit satellites. GEESATCOM is on track to complete its first-phase deployment of 64 satellites within the next month, enabling seamless real-time global data connectivity across the world, excluding the polar regions.

GEESATCOM is designed to support satellite IoT and inter-satellite communication across diverse sectors including intelligent connected vehicles, marine fisheries, construction machinery, low-altitude mobility, emergency response, transportation and logistics, public infrastructure, energy, water conservancy, agriculture, forestry, and livestock.

Geespace is accelerating its international expansion, partnering with organizations in over 20 countries. In the Middle East and Africa, it has established collaborations with Azyan Telecom in Oman, ATSS in Saudi Arabia, and Soremar in Morocco. In Southeast Asia, it has formed a joint venture with Malaysia’s ALTEL, while in South America it is working with Argentina’s Orbith to drive market growth and explore integrated LEO-GEO applications.

As deployment nears completion, Geespace will continue expanding global cooperation to drive large-scale commercialization of LEO satellite IoT, supporting smart mobility, industrial transformation, and digital economy growth worldwide.

