National Minority Quality Forum President Gary A. Puckrein Named 2025 Vanguard Leadership Award Honoree for Groundbreaking Cancer Detection Initiative

Washington, D.C., Sept. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Minority Quality Forum (NMQF) announces that its President and CEO, Gary A. Puckrein, PhD, has been named a 2025 Vanguard Leadership Award Honoree by the Black Caucus Foundation of Michigan and the State Action Council of the National Conference of African American Thought Leaders (NCAATL). Dr. Puckrein will be recognized at the 12th Annual Policy Meeting & Awards for his transformative leadership in advancing health equity through innovative cancer surveillance programs.

“While America’s health care delivery system struggles to balance health quality with fee-for-service, the African American community is blessed to have an organization of medical science professionals that is committed to solving in culturally competent way the challenges to health quality experienced by poor and disadvantaged communities,” said Keith “KB” Stallworth, founder of NAATL and the Black Caucus Foundation of Michigan. “With all of the challenges facing these populations, the progress of our innovators is frequently overlooked. But we want you to know, WE SEE YOU.”

Pioneering Cancer Detection in Environmental Justice Communities

Dr. Puckrein is being honored for NMQF's implementation of the Cancer Stage Shifting Initiative (CSSI) in Flint, Michigan—a paradigm-shifting population health monitoring program that represents the inaugural deployment of proactive cancer surveillance in marginalized communities. CSSI utilizes liquid biopsies and novel early detection technologies to identify biological signals of disease onset before individuals become symptomatic, fundamentally transforming medicine from reactive, symptom-based care to proactive intervention during undetected disease stages.

The Flint implementation, launching in November 2025, will establish comprehensive cancer surveillance infrastructure through an all-comers study design recruiting 600 residents over 18 years of age. This community-controlled approach employs trusted local partnerships—including faith organizations, barber shops, beauty salons, and pharmacies—to ensure authentic community engagement and ownership of the surveillance program.

The Physical Laws Framework: Science-Based Health Equity

NMQF's approach to health equity is grounded in its Physical Laws Framework (PLF), which aligns healthcare systems with the fundamental biological laws governing life processes rather than administrative convenience and financial benchmarks. This scientific methodology, developed from eight decades of research spanning quantum mechanics, thermodynamics, and systems biology, ensures that life-saving interventions reach communities when they can be most effective while preserving the precise biological timing necessary for optimal health outcomes.

Addressing Michigan's Cancer Crisis

"Flint represents both the environmental health challenges and the remarkable resilience of communities of color across Michigan," said Dr. Gary A. Puckrein, President and CEO of NMQF. "Our community-centered surveillance approach demonstrates how science and trust can intersect to bring sustainable health equity to those who need it most. This initiative has profound implications for addressing the systematic healthcare violations experienced by marginalized communities throughout the state."

NMQF's work in Flint addresses critical gaps in cancer detection for communities with elevated environmental risk factors, including those near Superfund sites and designated cancer clusters. The organization's biorepository and surveillance infrastructure will provide crucial data for understanding cancer risks in environmentally compromised communities while ensuring community ownership of health monitoring initiatives.

Community Empowerment Through Advanced Technology

The CSSI model empowers communities to advocate for healthcare systems aligned with biological imperatives rather than administrative constraints. Through its Center for Sustainable Healthcare Quality and Equity, NMQF establishes deep community partnerships that transform residents from passive recipients of healthcare to active advocates for health equity. The initiative includes development of Community Advisory Boards, faith alliance networks, and health champion small business partnerships that ensure community control and cultural appropriateness of surveillance programs.

Distinguished Recognition

The Vanguard Leadership Award recognizes transformative leaders who have advanced equity, justice, and opportunity for marginalized communities. Dr. Puckrein joins distinguished honorees including Congressman John Lewis, U.S. Senator Kamala Harris, Congressman John Conyers, Congressman Elijah Cummings, Congresswoman Yvette Clarke, U.S. Senator Debbie Stabenow, UAW President Rory Gamble, and Congressman Gregory Meeks, among others.

About National Minority Quality Forum

Founded in 1998, the National Minority Quality Forum (NMQF) is a United States-based healthcare research, education, and advocacy organization whose mission is to reduce patient risk and advance health equity by assuring optimal care for all. NMQF utilizes data, research, and the Physical Laws Framework to support healthcare organizations, leaders, policymakers, and patients in advocating for care that aligns with the fundamental physics of life processes, particularly for the most vulnerable communities. For more information, visit www.nmqf.org.