My Country Mobile Unveils Enhanced AI-Powered UCaaS Platform

SINGAPORE, Sept. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- My Country Mobile (MCM), a global leader in Wholesale Voice and cloud communication solutions, is thrilled to announce a transformative update to its Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) platform, now enriched with cutting-edge Artificial Intelligence (AI) features. This upgrade redefines business communication by delivering smarter, more efficient, and globally accessible tools for enterprises, resellers, wholesalers, and call centers. Alongside its advanced UCaaS solution, MCM continues to offer unparalleled Wholesale VoIP Termination , global numbers, and SMS services, positioning itself as a one-stop solution for all communication needs.

Next-Generation AI Features in MCM’s UCaaS Platform

The enhanced UCaaS platform integrates powerful AI-driven tools designed to streamline workflows, enhance customer experiences, and boost operational efficiency. The new features include:

AI Smart Call Routing : Intelligently directs calls to the appropriate agent or department, minimizing wait times and improving customer satisfaction.

: Intelligently directs calls to the appropriate agent or department, minimizing wait times and improving customer satisfaction. AI Voice Translation : Enables real-time multilingual translation during live calls, breaking down language barriers for global communication.

: Enables real-time multilingual translation during live calls, breaking down language barriers for global communication. Agentic AI Assistants : Autonomous AI agents manage end-to-end customer interactions, reducing agent workload and enhancing service quality.

: Autonomous AI agents manage end-to-end customer interactions, reducing agent workload and enhancing service quality. Live Transcription : Delivers real-time, highly accurate transcripts for calls and meetings, ensuring seamless documentation.

: Delivers real-time, highly accurate transcripts for calls and meetings, ensuring seamless documentation. AI Meeting Insights : Automatically generates summaries, action items, and key highlights from meetings to drive productivity.

: Automatically generates summaries, action items, and key highlights from meetings to drive productivity. Unlimited AI-Powered Video Meetings : Host unlimited video calls with AI-enhanced participant experiences, fostering collaboration across teams.

: Host unlimited video calls with AI-enhanced participant experiences, fostering collaboration across teams. AI Video Meeting Transcription & Summaries : Provides automatic transcription, smart summaries, and actionable insights for every video call.

: Provides automatic transcription, smart summaries, and actionable insights for every video call. Sentiment Analysis : Analyzes customer tone, mood, and intent during conversations, enabling proactive and personalized engagement.

: Analyzes customer tone, mood, and intent during conversations, enabling proactive and personalized engagement. Predictive AI Analytics : Leverages interaction patterns to anticipate customer needs and trends, empowering data-driven decisions.

: Leverages interaction patterns to anticipate customer needs and trends, empowering data-driven decisions. AI Virtual Assistants: Supports employees with automated scheduling, reminders, and task management for enhanced productivity.

Additional enterprise-grade features include:

CRM Integrations : Seamlessly connects with platforms like Salesforce and HubSpot for streamlined workflows.

: Seamlessly connects with platforms like Salesforce and HubSpot for streamlined workflows. Advanced Call Monitoring & Handling : Offers real-time monitoring, whisper, barge-in, and analytics for quality assurance and training.

: Offers real-time monitoring, whisper, barge-in, and analytics for quality assurance and training. Multi-Site Management : Centralizes communication control across multiple locations for operational consistency.

: Centralizes communication control across multiple locations for operational consistency. Custom Roles & Permissions : Enhances security with advanced role-based access control.

: Enhances security with advanced role-based access control. Unlimited Storage for Files & Recordings: Enables easy storage, sharing, and retrieval of communication assets without limitations.



“Our upgraded UCaaS platform harnesses the power of AI to transform how businesses communicate,” said Akil Patel, Business Development at My Country Mobile . “With these innovative features, coupled with our robust Wholesale VoIP Termination, global numbers, and SMS services, we provide a comprehensive solution that empowers businesses, resellers, wholesalers, and call centers to thrive in a digital-first world.”

Comprehensive Solutions for Resellers, Wholesalers, and Call Centers

My Country Mobile’s UCaaS platform is not just a technological leap forward but also a game-changer for resellers, wholesalers, and call centers. The updated platform offers:

Advanced UCaaS Solutions : Resellers can deliver MCM’s AI-powered UCaaS platform to their customers, providing cutting-edge communication tools that enhance productivity and customer engagement.

: Resellers can deliver MCM’s AI-powered UCaaS platform to their customers, providing cutting-edge communication tools that enhance productivity and customer engagement. Wholesale VoIP Termination : MCM’s global A-Z VoIP routes , connected with Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3 operators, as well as small vendors, ensure premium-quality routes, unmatched global reach, and competitive pricing.

: MCM’s , connected with Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3 operators, as well as small vendors, ensure premium-quality routes, unmatched global reach, and competitive pricing. Global Numbers : Access to international phone numbers to support businesses in establishing a local presence worldwide.

: Access to international phone numbers to support businesses in establishing a local presence worldwide. SMS Services : Robust messaging capabilities to enable seamless customer communication and engagement.

: Robust messaging capabilities to enable seamless customer communication and engagement. Outbound Services: Comprehensive outbound communication tools tailored for call centers to optimize operations and customer outreach.



This holistic offering empowers resellers and wholesalers to expand their portfolios with state-of-the-art technology while providing call centers with a scalable, all-in-one solution to meet their diverse communication needs.

A One-Stop Communication Solution

With its enhanced UCaaS platform and extensive service offerings, My Country Mobile stands as a trusted partner for businesses seeking to streamline communication, boost efficiency, and deliver exceptional customer experiences. Whether it’s leveraging AI to drive smarter interactions, accessing global VoIP routes, or utilizing SMS and global numbers, MCM’s solutions are designed to meet the evolving demands of today’s digital landscape.