Results of the Offering of Bigbank AS AT1 Bonds

Bigbank AS carried out a targeted non-public placement of notes qualifying as Additional Tier 1 (AT1) own funds of the bank. The Management Board of Bigbank AS approved the final allocation of the issue, according to which a total of 254 notes, each with a nominal value of 10,000 euros, were allocated to 6 investors. The final volume of the issue was 2.54 million euros.  

Bigbank AS (www.bigbank.eu), with over 30 years of operating history, is a commercial bank owned by Estonian capital. As of 31 August 2025, the bank's total assets amounted to 3.2 billion euros, with equity of 288 million euros. Operating in nine countries, the bank serves over 176,000 active customers and employs more than 600 people. The credit rating agency Moody's has assigned Bigbank a long-term bank deposit rating of Ba1, along with a baseline credit assessment (BCA) and an adjusted BCA of Ba2. 

Argo Kiltsmann 
Member of the Management Board 
Telephone: +372 5393 0833 
Email: argo.kiltsmann@bigbank.ee 
www.bigbank.ee


