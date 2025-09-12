Euronext to join the CAC 40® Index

Amsterdam, Brussels, Dublin, Lisbon, Milan, Oslo and Paris – 12 September 2025 – Euronext, the leading European capital market infrastructure, is proud to highlight its upcoming inclusion in the CAC 40® Index (PX1), following the quarterly review of the CAC® Family indices performed by the Scientific Committee. Euronext’s entry into the benchmark French index will take place after market close on Friday 19 September, and will be effective from Monday 22 September 2025.

A milestone in Euronext’s growth

Euronext’s entry into the CAC 40® Index reflects the Group's significant development since its initial public offering in June 2014. Euronext's share price performance since 2014 demonstrates how the Group has transformed itself and, more widely, European capital markets. At IPO, Euronext operated four market infrastructures across Europe. Today, Euronext is the leading European capital market infrastructure, operating regulated markets in Amsterdam, Brussels, Dublin, Lisbon, Milan, Oslo and Paris. Euronext has expanded its presence across the entire capital markets value chain, from listing, trading, clearing, settlement and custody, to solutions for issuers and investors. In July 2025, Euronext announced its intention to further expand the Group’s unique federal model to Athens1.

Over the course of Euronext’s journey as a listed company, annual revenue has more than tripled, from €458.5 million in 2014 to more than €1.6 billion in 2024. Supported by Euronext’s trademark cost discipline, annual EBITDA has more than quadrupled from €225.4 million in 2014 to more than €1.0 billion adjusted EBITDA in 2024. Euronext’s market capitalisation grew from €1.4 billion at IPO in June 2014 to €14.5 billion on 22 August 2025.

Euronext joined the SBF 120® Index shortly after its IPO in December 2014, and entered the CAC Next 20® Index in June 2021, following the acquisition of the Borsa Italiana Group. The inclusion in the CAC 40® Index will be effective from Monday 22 September 2025. This achievement underscores Euronext's successful expansion and its fundamental role in the financial markets.

Stéphane Boujnah, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Managing Board of Euronext, said:

“Our inclusion in the CAC 40® is a testament to the remarkable journey we have undertaken since our IPO in June 2014.

Since then, we have accelerated our growth through strategic acquisitions, geographic expansion, and diversification into new asset classes, trading and post-trade services, and SaaS solutions. This milestone demonstrates that when Europeans decide to succeed together, they can transform capital markets and the financial infrastructure landscape. It illustrates the resilience of our business model, the change in scale of the Group, and Euronext’s pivotal role in the financial ecosystem and in shaping European capital markets. This achievement also reflects our continuous growth and our unwavering commitment to transparency, innovation and excellence, honouring the dedication of our teams as well as the trust of our clients, partners, investors, reference shareholders, members of the Supervisory Board, supervisors and European policymakers.”

