Portable Gaming Console Market Size to Hit USD 30.37 Billion by 2032 | Driven by Shifting Consumer Trends Toward Durable Gaming | SNS Insider

Austin, Sept. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Portable Gaming Console Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider,“The Portable Gaming Console Market size worth USD 15.23 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 30.37 billion by 2032, propelling at a CAGR of 9.07% over 2025-2032.”

Hybrid Consoles and Cloud Gaming Boost High Performance Portable Gaming Experiences Demand Globally

The global market for portable gaming consoles is being propelled by a growing desire for a flexible gaming experience that can be enjoyed anytime and anywhere. This demand is further supported by advancements in hardware technology, including the development of high-performance processors that enhance gaming capabilities, improved battery life that allows for extended play sessions, and cutting-edge display technologies such as OLED screens that offer superior visual quality. Additionally, the rising popularity of hybrid consoles, which provide the versatility of both handheld and docked gameplay options, is contributing significantly to the expansion of the market. These hybrid devices offer gamers the convenience of playing on the go as well as the option to connect to larger screens, thereby driving increased consumer interest and market growth.

Portable Gaming Console Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2024 USD 15.23 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 30.37 Billion CAGR CAGR of 9.07% From 2025 to 2032 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Console Type (Handheld Only Consoles, Hybrid Consoles, Cloud-Based Gaming Consoles, and Retro/Reissued Consoles)

• By Connectivity (Wi-Fi Enabled Consoles, Cellular-Enabled Consoles (4G/5G), Bluetooth Integration, and Offline/Standalone Consoles)

• By End User (Casual Gamers, Hardcore/Professional Gamers, Children & Teenagers, and Adults (18–35+ Age Group))

• By Distribution Channel (Online Platforms, and Offline Channels)

Key Industry Segmentation

By Console Type

Hybrid consoles dominated the portable gaming console market in 2024, accounting for approximately 41.7% of total global demand. Their ability to function both as handheld and docked systems offers users unmatched flexibility, contributing to their widespread popularity.

Cloud-based gaming consoles are expected to witness the fastest CAGR from 2025 to 2032. The growth is driven by increasing 5G penetration, expanding cloud infrastructure, and rising demand for streaming-based, hardware-light gaming experiences that eliminate the need for frequent hardware upgrades.

By Connectivity

Wi-Fi enabled consoles held the dominant position in the portable gaming console market in 2024, capturing around 44.7% of the overall share as these devices offer reliable, high-speed internet access for downloading games, streaming content, and enabling online multiplayer functionality.

Over 2025-2032, cellular-enabled consoles (4G/5G) segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR. The segment’s expansion is driven by the surging 5G deployment, demand for uninterrupted gaming on the go, and expanding mobile network infrastructure, particularly in urban and developing markets.

By End-User

In 2024, casual gamers accounted for the largest segment of the portable gaming console market, holding a dominant share of approximately 33.8%. Their preference for user-friendly interfaces, affordable pricing, and entertainment-oriented content drove this segment’s growth.

Over 2025-2032, the 18–35+ adult age group is expected to witness the fastest CAGR. This demographic is increasingly adopting portable consoles for immersive and high-performance gaming experiences.

By Distribution Channel

Online platforms dominated the portable gaming console market share with a 58.2% in 2024 and are expected to grow at the fastest CAGR over 2025-2032. The segment’s expansion is propelled by the surging preference for digital purchases, faster content delivery, and the convenience of accessing game libraries directly from home.

Portable Gaming Console Market is Led by North America Due to its Advanced Digital Infrastructure

North America dominated the portable gaming console market in 2024 with a total share of 34.3% owing to its advanced digital infrastructure, high disposable income, and strong gaming culture.

Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest CAGR in the portable gaming console market over 2025-2032. A rapidly growing middle class, increased internet and smartphone penetration, and a robust youth population with growing gaming interests are the main drivers of this expansion.

Recent Developments:

in a debut video, Nintendo unveiled the Switch 2, displaying its design, magnetic Joy Con 2 controllers, and early gameplay. In August 2024, at ₹18,990 ($200 USD), Sony formally introduced the PlayStation Portal Remote Player in India. The device's 8-inch 1080p LCD screen with DualSense haptic controls enables the streaming of PS4 and PS5 games over home Wi-Fi.

