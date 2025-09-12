Press contact:

Capgemini brings dynamic probabilities and match insights to the Ryder Cup 2025 with AI-powered Outcome IQ

Enhanced Gen AI platform set to offer real-time match insights, transforming how fans can experience golf’s most iconic team competition

Paris, September 12, 2025 – Capgemini today revealed the latest updates to Outcome IQ for the Ryder Cup 2025, this year bringing real-time generative AI insights to one of the world’s most prestigious sporting events. Outcome IQ, first deployed for the Ryder Cup 2023 in Rome, has been significantly upgraded with Capgemini’s proprietary agentic AI system, delivering dynamic, context-aware insights to enhance the fan experience across broadcast, digital and social channels.

Outcome IQ is designed to interpret live shot-by-shot data coupled with historical player performance and other factors such as specific hole characteristics, player pairings etc. to generate probabilities and insights the moment each golf ball stops rolling. The system evaluates every shot, hole and match in real time, offering fans a deeper understanding of momentum shifts, strategic decisions and performance under pressure. Analysts across media platforms can select and publish the most relevant insights, tailored to their audiences, through push notifications, widgets and commentary.

New for 2025, Outcome IQ introduces:

Real-time generative AI-fueled insights across all digital channels

“What If” scenarios that simulate potential outcomes based on live conditions

Powered by nearly five decades of Ryder Cup match history, the technology draws on an extraordinary depth of data, player performance across their last 50 tournaments. It incorporates player profiles, hole-specific characteristics, and team pairings to calculate probabilities with precision. During the 2023 Ryder Cup, over 4,000 shots were tracked in real time. In 2025, Outcome IQ will go further, leveraging the power of AI to process up to 360 insights simultaneously to deliver near real-time insights for commentary.

"Outcome IQ exemplifies how AI can elevate the fan experience in sport. By combining generative AI with our deep expertise in data, tech and customer experience, we’re enabling fans to enjoy the game with new dimensions - where every shot is contextualized, and every moment matters,” said Pascal Brier, Chief Innovation Officer and Member of the Group Executive Committee at Capgemini. “Putting a match play scorecard together involves over 170 million possibilities – so it’s a massive probability set! The AI system crunches the data every time a ball stops rolling, adapting dynamically to the unfolding match to generate real-time probabilities and ‘What If’ scenarios that help fans understand not just what’s happening, but what could happen next. It is then presented in a user-friendly format to enhance their connection to the game.”

"Outcome IQ is now an integral part of how we deliver the Ryder Cup experience to attendees on the course as well as the millions of armchair fans following the drama of the match around the world. It helps us bring clarity and excitement to the competition, offering fans and commentators alike a richer, more informed view of the action as it unfolds,” said Michael Cole, Chief Technology Officer at Ryder Cup Europe. "Capgemini has a deep understanding of what fans want and the AI-driven innovation expertise to make it real. Together, we’ve built a system that brings the game to life with insights and context to connect audiences with the action. This year’s enhanced Outcome IQ will also help commentary teams tell more compelling stories throughout the tournament."

“The Ryder Cup delivers extensive drama and intrigue with every shot, and Outcome IQ’s ability to provide context to what is unfolding on the golf course is unparalleled,” said Jeff Price, PGA of America Chief Commercial and Philanthropy Officer. “With the addition of real-time generative AI-fueled insights and dynamic ‘What If’ scenarios, Outcome IQ will continue to serve as an essential resource for our broadcast partners while enhancing the Ryder Cup experience for millions of viewers worldwide.”

The launch aligns with findings from Capgemini’s recent global report on technology in sport, which revealed that over half of sports fans are turning to AI or Gen AI for more personalized content experiences.

Outcome IQ will be live across Ryder Cup platforms during the tournament at Bethpage Black in Farmingdale, New York. Fans can follow insights via the Ryder Cup app, social media, live broadcasts and on-site screens.

Capgemini is Worldwide Partner to the Ryder Cup up until and including the 2027 Ryder Cup in County Limerick, Ireland.

Discover how Capgemini is transforming sport through technology innovation here.

