Celebrate Breakthroughs in Play with Logitech G PLAY: Livestream on September 17

LAUSANNE, Switzerland, Sept. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tune in September 17 on YouTube and join gamers around the world for the unveiling of Logitech G’s latest gear and innovations.

Logitech G , a leading innovator of gaming, streaming and sim racing technologies and gear, invites gamers, creators, and industry pioneers around the globe to experience Logitech G PLAY .

Logitech G PLAY is a global moment in gaming – a livestream event on Logitech G’s YouTube channel dedicated to the future of play and showcasing several exciting new product launches designed for gamers of all levels. A blend of announcements and interactive entertainment, Logitech G PLAY celebrates the universe of gameplay.

The livestream officially begins at 7:00 p.m. CET on September 17 (2:00 p.m. EDT) and runs for about three hours. Sign up here to be notified when the keynote starts.

A large part of Logitech G PLAY takes place in the heart of Madrid at the iconic Callao Cinema, turning the space into a one-night-only gaming premiere. The event will kick off with a Logitech G style "blue carpet" entrance, hosted by Queen Mary (Mary Ruiz) and Archar0m , where creators and gaming fans will come together under the theme "Breakthroughs in Play."

Following the livestream and flagship Madrid event, Logitech G PLAY continues with another mainstage event in Shanghai on September 19.

Logitech G PLAY is a celebration of the global gaming and streaming community and was conceived to showcase Logitech G’s ongoing commitment to pushing the boundaries of play. Continuing the legacy of Logitech G PLAY Paris (2024) and Berlin (2022), this year’s edition promises exciting innovations and collaborations with key partners.

"We are delighted to announce the third Logitech G PLAY, a global celebration recognizing the gaming community and industry," said Peter Kingsley, CMO at Logitech G. "This year, the event will expand worldwide, with major activations scheduled in Sydney, Shanghai, San Francisco, Madrid, London, and Tokyo. Logitech G PLAY serves as a crucial platform to showcase key breakthroughs in innovation, our esteemed partners, and our community members, all of whom are continually shaping the future of play."

More than 80 well-known gaming creators including Ben Rowlands , mrDzinold , SpuddGaming , PAGO , DanucD , IzakOOO , Hinkowicz , All The Gear and TheGrefg will attend Logitech G PLAY, bringing their combined community of over 120M followers opportunities for live glimpses into the exclusive event. Fans of sim racing will get a rush with a special panel session hosted by car enthusiast, SebDelanney .

With inspiring gaming creators, energizing industry partners, and Logitech G’s game-changers in design and engineering, Logitech G PLAY continues to set the stage for what’s next in gaming.

Logitech G PLAY Days arrive with exclusive offers

Kicking off alongside the event, Logitech G PLAY Days will bring gamers across the globe access to exclusive deals with retailers and special activations and contests from Logitech G creators. Running from September 17–29, both online and in-store, Logitech G PLAY Days will offer savings of up to 40% on a wide range of premium gaming gear from mice and keyboards to headsets and racing wheels.

About Logitech G: Logitech G, a brand of Logitech International, is the global leader in PC and console gaming gear. Logitech G provides gamers of all levels with industry-leading keyboards, mice, headsets, mousepads, and simulation products such as wheels and flight sticks - made possible through innovative design, advanced technologies, and a deep passion for gaming. Founded in 1981, and headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland, Logitech International is a Swiss public company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (LOGN) and on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (LOGI). Find Logitech G at logitechG.com , the company blog or @LogitechG .

