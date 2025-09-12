Subsea 7 S.A. Extraordinary General Meeting

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, OR IN ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE PROHIBITED BY APPLICABLE LAW

Luxembourg – 12 September 2025 - Subsea 7 S.A. (Oslo Børs: SUBC, ADR: SUBCY, the Company) today published further information in relation to the extraordinary general meeting of shareholders of the Company to be held on 25 September 2025 (the EGM), the purpose of which is to consider the proposed combination between Subsea7 and Saipem.

In accordance with article 1025-10(1) of the Luxembourg law of 10 August 1915 on commercial companies, as amended (the Luxembourg Company Law), shareholders of Subsea7 who vote against the approval of the common merger plan at the EGM will have the right to dispose of their eligible shares for an adequate cash compensation (the Withdrawal Cash Compensation) under the conditions set out in the Luxembourg Company Law and which are summarised in the convening notice for the EGM. It is now confirmed that in accordance with the Luxembourg Company Law the Withdrawal Cash Compensation has been calculated as NOK 135.51 per share.

The withdrawal documentation including forms of withdrawal declaration, proxy for the exercise of the withdrawal right, instructions letter to financial intermediaries/VPS account operators and certificate of confirmations and instructions to DNB Bank ASA can be found on the Company’s website.

