Ophthalmic Packaging Market Worth USD 23.65 Billion by 2034 | Towards Packaging

Ottawa, Sept. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global ophthalmic packaging market, valued at USD 11.42 billion in 2025, is expected to rise to approximately USD 23.65 billion in 2034, based on a report published by Towards Packaging, a sister firm of Precedence Research.

North America leads the market because of its large, aging population's increased demand for eye care, a high requirement for plastics in packaging, remarkable investment in R&D for new treatments, strict regulatory standards for safety, and even expanding exports of ophthalmic products, mainly from the United States. Key driving trends in the market include the rising prevalence of eye diseases, mainly among the aging population, and the growing adoption of contact lenses, which fuel the need for specialized, sterile, and usually preservative-free packaging.

What is Meant by Ophthalmic Packaging?

Ophthalmic packaging is significant because it ensures the quality, safety, and efficacy of eye medications by protecting them from contaminants and even environmental factors, while also improving patient compliance and user experience. Packaging acts as a barrier against light, temperature, moisture, and contamination, vital for maintaining the sterility and stability of sensitive ophthalmic formulations. To prevent contamination and also ensure exact dosages, mainly with multi-dose bottles, single-dose packaging is gaining popularity.

In September 2024, Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc., in collaboration with EMC Pharma, LLC, declared they had entered into a co-marketing agreement to start and sell an expanded prescription and OTC eye care product line.



What are the Latest Trends in the Ophthalmic Packaging Market?

Integration of QR codes, RFID tags, and other digital tools



QR codes, RFID tags, and unique serial numbers assist in verifying the authenticity of eye care products, preventing counterfeiting as well, and protecting patients and brands. This digital layer ensures that consumers as well as healthcare professionals can confirm the product's origin and integrity. The data collected via these digital tools helps with efficiency, compliance, and building measurable relationships between brands and patients or healthcare professionals.

Shift to eco-friendly materials



Pharmaceutical firms are setting ambitious sustainability goals, which include decreasing their carbon footprint and increasing the usage of recycled and renewable materials. Governments globally are implementing new waste directives and even regulations that encourage the usage of eco-friendly materials and packaging designs.

What Potentiates the Growth of the Ophthalmic Packaging Market?

Increased healthcare investments boost the ophthalmic packaging market by funding the development of more, along with better-equipped eye care facilities, contributing to a rise in the need for ophthalmic products. This investment boosts innovation in eye care technologies as well as drug delivery methods, which in turn need advanced, sterile, together with customized packaging solutions to ensure patient safety, product efficacy, and regulatory compliance. Healthcare investments foster the advancement of new drugs and even sophisticated drug delivery methods, which necessitate the usage of advanced, high-quality packaging.

Developing economies with growing healthcare expenditures and an increasing pharmaceutical sector see the highest expansion, as increased investment facilitates the growth of manufacturing and also distribution networks for ophthalmic products.

Limitations & Challenges in the Ophthalmic Packaging Market

Limitations and challenges in the ophthalmic packaging market include high production costs, strict regulatory requirements, the demand for specialized materials and also sterile manufacturing environments, and environmental concerns over plastic waste, which drives the need for sustainable alternatives. Ophthalmic packaging must meet safety, strict sterility, and quality standards to prevent contamination, which requires extensive validation and cleanroom infrastructure.

Regional Analysis

Who is the Leader in the Ophthalmic Packaging Market?

North America currently leads the ophthalmic packaging market, holding the largest market share due to factors such as increasing eye diseases, stringent regulations, and even a robust healthcare infrastructure. Advancements in diagnostic tools, surgical procedures, and therapeutic interventions led to the expansion of the ophthalmology field and, consequently, ophthalmic packaging. Increased investment in research and development for ophthalmic products boosts market expansion.

U.S. Market Trends

It includes a shift towards smart packaging with RFID and QR codes for improved patient engagement and even anti-counterfeiting, a growing need for single-dose and preservative-free packaging for infection control and convenience, and a focus on sustainable material innovation, like bioplastics and recyclable polymers to meet environmental regulations.

Canada Market Trends

Key trends include a requirement for eco-friendly materials such as sustainable plastics, continued supremacy of plastic packaging in general, and the significance of multi-dose containers. The market is funded by a robust healthcare system and even increasing R&D investments.

How is the Opportunistic Rise of the Asia Pacific in the Ophthalmic Packaging Market?

Asia Pacific is experiencing an opportunistic rise in the ophthalmic packaging market due to rising rates of eye diseases, increasing patient awareness, rapid healthcare infrastructure development, and rising disposable incomes. A larger, affluent middle class and even rapid urbanization are leading to increased spending on healthcare and also cosmetic contact lenses, thus boosting the market. There is a strong demand for packaging that ensures sterility, product protection, and compliance with strict regulatory standards.

China Market Trends

The Chinese ophthalmic packaging market is expanding rapidly, driven by an aging population, increased eye disease prevalence, government fund for domestic manufacturing, and technological advancements in AI-enabled diagnostics.

India Market Trends

It is driven by an aging population and also rising eye conditions, with a strong trend towards sustainable and eco-friendly packaging materials such as polyethylene and polypropylene. A higher prevalence of ocular infections and diseases such as glaucoma, dry eye, and diabetic retinopathy also drives the requirement for specialized eye care and packaging solutions.

How Big is the Success of the European Ophthalmic Packaging Market?

The European ophthalmic packaging market is successful and shows consistent growth due to the growing prevalence of eye conditions such as age-related macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy, a rising demand for sterile and even high-barrier packaging solutions, and innovations in smart packaging with features such as tamper-evidence and serialization. Innovations such as smart packaging with integrated serialization, along with tamper-evident features, and even AI-driven quality control improve product protection and brand trust.

Germany Market Trends

It includes the increasing need for sustainable packaging, boosted by environmental concerns and also regulatory pressure, the supremacy of multi-dose packaging, favored for its convenience and even patient compliance, and the ongoing need for high-barrier rigid materials such as glass and plastic for superior product protection.

France Market Trends

The French ophthalmic packaging market is anticipated to experience robust growth, driven by the need for preservative-free products, technological advancements in smart packaging, single-dose eye drops, and the increasing prevalence of eye conditions in an aging population.

More Insights of Towards Packaging:

Segment Outlook

Packaging Type Insights

The bottles segment dominated the ophthalmic packaging market in 2024. Due to their lightweight nature, affordability, and durability, they are well-suited for both single-use and even multi-dose eye drops. Bottles provide effective product sterility along with compatibility with tamper-evident features and even precision dropper systems that improve patient safety and dosage accuracy. Innovatively designed bottles usually include tamper-evident seals and even child-resistant closures, which drive patient safety and product security.

The droppers segment is the fastest growing in the market during the forecast period, due to the increasing prevalence of eye disorders such as dry eye and glaucoma, a rising aging population requiring more treatment, and even technological advancements that improve precision, sterility, and patient adherence. As the population ages, the need for treatments addressing age-related eye conditions increases significantly, thus boosting the market for ophthalmic packaging.

Material Type Insights

The LPDE sub-segment of the plastic segment dominates the ophthalmic packaging market in 2024. This is because of its lightweight nature, flexibility, cost-effectiveness, and inertness, making it ideal for eye drop bottles and even dispensing tips. LDPE is a budget-friendly material that is remarkably lighter than glass, which decreases transportation expenses and makes it easier for patients to handle and use. Packaging solutions are vital for ensuring patient safety, maintaining product integrity, and even facilitating accurate dosing, all of which LDPE leads to effectively.

In November 2024, Berry Global started a new ‘easy-squeeze’ ophthalmic 10ml bottle, which has been qualified for usage with Aptar Pharma’s Ophthalmic Squeeze Dispenser (OSD), a solution utilized for preservative-free products, including eye treatments.



The polypropylene (PP) sub-segment of the plastic segment is the fastest growing in the market during the forecast period due to its excellent chemical and moisture resistance, vital for protecting delicate eye care medications from degradation and also contamination. The material is easily moldable and offers excellent sealing capabilities, permitting the creation of numerous packaging formats such as bottles, vials, and films for eye drop solutions and a few ophthalmic products.

Dosage Form Insights

The eye drops segment dominates the ophthalmic packaging market in 2024. Due to the high, widespread need for their use in treating common eye conditions such as allergies, dry eye, and glaucoma, which require large volumes of both multi-dose and even single-dose packaging. Increased screen time and even digital device usage led to eye strain and conditions such as dry eyes, further increasing the need for eye drops. Advances in sterile packaging and even smart packaging solutions, like tamper-evident closures and dose-counting technology, improve product safety and compliance with eye drops.

The gels segment is the fastest growing in the market during the forecast period, due to their use in treating conditions such as dry eye and cataracts, leveraging advancements in hydrophilic and even stimuli-responsive polymers to deliver therapies directly to the eye. Gels provide a convenient along effective method for delivering medication directly to the eye or eyelids, improving patient compliance and therapeutic results. The expansion in ophthalmic gels drives the need for specialized packaging that can maintain sterility, ensure accurate dosing, and offer ease of use.

Usage Format Insights

The multi-dose segment dominates the ophthalmic packaging market in 2024. It provides greater convenience, cost-effectiveness, and even extended usability compared to single-dose formats. Patients choose multi-dose eye drops for frequent or chronic conditions such as glaucoma or dry eye, decreasing waste and lowering treatment costs. Moreover, advanced preservative technologies and even sterilization methods have improved safety, making multi-dose packaging more reliable. Its compatibility with innovative delivery systems and even environmental sustainability also boosts adoption, solidifying its leading position in the ophthalmic packaging market.

The preservative-free systems segment is the fastest growing in the market during the forecast period, driven by increased knowledge of preservatives' harmful side effects and a rising patient and healthcare need for safer, more advanced eye care solutions. Manufacturers are developing advanced packaging systems, like multi-dose containers with specialized valves along with silicone membrane venting systems, to maintain sterility without using preservatives. Regulatory bodies are also funding the shift towards safer packaging solutions, fostering innovation as well as adoption of preservative-free systems.

End User Insights

The pharmaceutical companies segment dominates the ophthalmic packaging market in 2024. Due to high demand for eye care products driven by rising eye conditions such as dry eye and cataracts, mainly in the aging population. Pharmaceutical manufacturers need high-volume, continuous packaging to meet the rising global need for eye drops and other ophthalmic treatments. Advanced automated systems employed by pharmaceutical firms allow for improved product traceability, which is vital for quality control and patient safety within the regulated environment.

The contract manufacturing organizations segment is the fastest-growing in the market during the forecast period. As drug developers outsource complex sterile manufacturing, needing specialized facilities and even regulatory expertise that CMOs provide, they provide benefits such as reduced capital investment, faster market entry, lower risk, and access to cutting-edge technology. By partnering with experienced CMOs, firms can bypass the lengthy process of building their own facilities, contributing to faster development and market entry for their products.

Recent Breakthroughs in the Global Ophthalmic Packaging Market

In July 2024, Catalent, Inc. declared it had completed the growth of its clinical supply facility in Schorndorf, Germany. The Schorndorf site, Catalent’s flagship European facility, offers comprehensive clinical supply services, including storage, packaging, and distribution.

In January 2024, Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. declared the acceptance and launch of fluorometholone ophthalmic suspension. The product received 180-day competitive generic therapy (CGT) exclusivity from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, a status which applies to first-marketed generics of key medicines.

Access our exclusive, data-rich dashboard dedicated to the Ophthalmic Packaging Market - built specifically for decision-makers, strategists, and industry leaders. The dashboard features comprehensive statistical data, segment-wise market breakdowns, regional performance shares, detailed company profiles, annual updates, and much more. From market sizing to competitive intelligence, this powerful tool is one-stop solution to your gateway.

Top Market Players

Gerresheimer AG

AptarGroup, Inc.

Amcor Plc

Schott AG

Berry Global Inc.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc.

Bormioli Pharma

Nolato AB

Catalent, Inc.

Nemera

Segments Covered in the Report

By Packaging Type

Bottles (LDPE, HDPE)

Vials & Ampoules

Droppers

Tubes

Blister Packs

Pouches

Cartridges & Syringes

Other Custom Packaging Formats

By Material Type

Plastic LDPE HDPE Polypropylene (PP) Polycarbonate (PC)

Glass Borosilicate Type I, II, III Glass

Aluminum

Others (Elastomers, Rubber, Silicone)

By Dosage Form

Eye Drops

Ointments

Gels

Solutions & Suspensions

Emulsions



By Usage Format

Single-Dose

Multi-Dose

Preservative-Free Systems

Controlled/Timed Release Packaging

By End User

Pharmaceutical Companies

Contract Manufacturing Organizations (CMOs)

Hospitals & Clinics

Retail Pharmacies

Ophthalmology Research Institutes



By Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe U.K. Germany France

Asia-Pacific China India Japan South Korea Malaysia Philippines

Latin America Brazil Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC North Africa South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa



