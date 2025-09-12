Copper and Copper Alloy Scrap and Recycling Market Forecast Report 2025-2034, with Profiles of Aurubis, Umicore, European Metal Recycling, Dowa, Schnitzer Steel, Kuusakoski, Nucor, and More

Dublin, Sept. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Copper and Copper Alloy Scrap and Recycling Market Opportunity, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, and Forecast 2025-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Copper and Copper Alloy Scrap & Recycling Market was valued at USD 42.4 billion in 2024 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.2% to reach USD 119.6 billion by 2034, driven by rising industrial activities and a global push for sustainability. The focus on a circular economy, supported by governments worldwide, has resulted in increased demand for copper scrap and its alloys. Recycled copper is gaining importance as an essential resource in various industries, from electrical to construction, due to its excellent conductivity, recyclability, and high value across applications.







The electrical and electronics sector plays a pivotal role in driving the demand for recycled copper, as it consumes 60% of the world's copper. This sector requires copper for everything from wiring to circuit boards due to its unmatched electrical conductivity. Additionally, as the world continues to undergo significant electrification, spurred by the rise of electric vehicles, renewable energy, and related infrastructure, copper recycling has become a key component of the supply chain. Furthermore, copper's role in construction, especially in emerging markets like Asia-Pacific and the Middle East, is expanding, where it's used in plumbing, cladding, roofing, and wiring.



The copper scrap segment, which was valued at USD 27.5 billion in 2024, is anticipated to experience substantial growth, reaching USD 76.6 billion by 2034. Copper scrap remains a primary source of recycled copper, making it essential across various industries due to its abundance, high value, and superior properties. Copper's excellent conductivity, resistance to corrosion, and versatility for reuse make it highly sought after, particularly in sectors like electrical and construction. As industries continue to demand more sustainable solutions, the use of copper scrap helps reduce the need for primary copper mining, aligning with global efforts to recycle and optimize resources.



The electrical & electronics sector dominates the Copper And Copper Alloy Scrap & Recycling Market, holding a 34.2% share in 2024, driven by copper's crucial role in mobile phones, smart tablets, computers, and other modern electronics, where it is used extensively for wiring, circuit boards, and connectors. Copper's role as a reliable conductor of electricity makes it indispensable in this industry, supporting the demand for both primary and recycled copper. As technological innovation continues, especially in mobile and smart device production, the need for copper in electronics is set to rise, further bolstering the growth of the copper scrap market.



United States Copper And Copper Alloy Scrap & Recycling Market generated USD 7.1 billion in 2024, underpinned by the country's increasing focus on sustainability and the circular economy. As businesses and industries move toward more environmentally friendly practices, the emphasis on recycling copper has intensified. Copper is known for its ability to be recycled multiple times without losing quality, making it an ideal material for reuse. This not only reduces the demand for virgin copper but also supports the growing trend of waste reduction and resource conservation.



Key players in the Global Copper And Copper Alloy Scrap & Recycling Market Include Aurubis AG, Umicore, Commercial Metals Company, European Metal Recycling (EMR), and Sims Metal Management. These companies have adopted several strategies to strengthen their positions in the market, including expanding their recycling capacities, investing in state-of-the-art technologies, and building strong relationships with suppliers and customers. By focusing on efficiency improvements and enhancing their recycling processes, these firms aim to meet the growing demand for recycled copper while aligning with global sustainability goals. Additionally, they are expanding their geographic footprints to tap into new markets and leverage emerging opportunities in the circular economy.



Comprehensive Market Analysis and Forecast

Industry trends, key growth drivers, challenges, future opportunities, and regulatory landscape

Competitive landscape with Porter's Five Forces and PESTEL analysis

Market size, segmentation, and regional forecasts

In-depth company profiles, business strategies, financial insights, and SWOT analysis: Aurubis AG Umicore Commercial Metals Company European Metal Recycling (EMR) Sims Metal Management Dowa Holdings Schnitzer Steel Industries Kuusakoski Oy Nucor Corporation The David J. Joseph Company



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 225 Forecast Period 2024 - 2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $42.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $119.6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.2% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

Industry synopsis, 2021-2034

Industry Insights

Market Overview and Dynamics

Market Drivers Rising Demand for Copper in Renewable Energy Increasing Focus on Circular Economy Cost Advantages of Recycled Copper Growing Electric Vehicle Market Urbanization and Infrastructure Development

Market Restraints Price Volatility in Copper Markets Collection and Sorting Challenges Quality Inconsistencies in Recycled Materials Technological Limitations Supply Chain Disruptions

Market Opportunities Technological Advancements in Recycling Processes Untapped Potential in Developing Economies E-Waste Recycling Expansion Integration of AI and Automation Strategic Partnerships and Collaborations

Market Challenges Regulatory Compliance Complexity Competition from Primary Copper Production Contamination Issues in Recycled Copper High Initial Investment Requirements Skilled Labor Shortages

PESTLE Analysis

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Trump Administration Tariffs

Trade statistics (HS Code)

Copper Recycling Value Chain Analysis

Collection Systems and Infrastructure

Sorting and Pre-processing

Processing and Refining

Distribution and End Markets

Value Chain Integration and Optimization Strategies

Value Chain Challenges and Bottlenecks

Future Evolution of the Value Chain

Regulatory Framework and Policy Analysis

Sustainability and Environmental Impact Analysis

Technological Landscape and Innovation Analysis

Future Market Trends and Forecasts

Investment Analysis and Market Opportunities

Stakeholder Analysis

Strategic Recommendations

Competitive Landscape

Market Share Analysis

Market Concentration Analysis

Competitive Positioning Matrix

Key Player Profiles Aurubis AG Umicore Commercial Metals Company European Metal Recycling (EMR) Sims Metal Management Dowa Holdings Co., Ltd. Schnitzer Steel Industries Kuusakoski Oy Nucor Corporation The David J. Joseph Company Other Notable Players

Competitive Strategies

Recent Developments and Their Impact

Market Size and Forecast, by Type, 2021-2034

Key trends

Copper scrap

Copper alloy scrap

Market Size and Forecast, by Source, 2021-2034

Key trends

Old scrap (post-consumer)

New scrap (pre-consumer/industrial)

Market Size and Forecast, by End Use, 2021-2034

Key trends

Electrical and electronics

Building and construction

Transportation

Industrial machinery and equipment

Consumer products

Others

Market Size and Forecast, by Processing Method, 2021-2034

Key trends

Mechanical processing

Pyrometallurgical processing

Hydrometallurgical processing

Electrometallurgical processing

Other processing methods

Market Size and Forecast, by Region, 2021-2034



Company Profiles

Aurubis AG

Umicore

Commercial Metals Company

European Metal Recycling (EMR)

Sims Metal Management

Dowa Holdings

Schnitzer Steel Industries

Kuusakoski Oy

Nucor Corporation

The David J. Joseph Company

