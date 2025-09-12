Building and Construction Plastic Fasteners Industry Business Report 2025: Market to Reach $716.4 Million by 2030, Driven by Demand for Eco-Friendly Materials, Durability, and Cost-Effectiveness

Dublin, Sept. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Building and Construction Plastic Fasteners - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Building and Construction Plastic Fasteners was estimated at US$494.9 Million in 2024 and is projected to reach US$716.4 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.





Plastic fasteners are becoming a crucial component in the building and construction industry due to their versatility, durability, and resistance to corrosion. These fasteners, which include screws, bolts, clips, and rivets, are made from high-performance plastics such as nylon, polycarbonate, and polyethylene. Compared to traditional metal fasteners, plastic fasteners offer several advantages, including resistance to rust and corrosion, lightweight properties, and cost-effectiveness. These qualities make plastic fasteners ideal for use in construction projects, particularly in outdoor environments where exposure to moisture, chemicals, or harsh weather conditions may degrade metal fasteners over time.



Advancements in plastic material science have allowed manufacturers to develop fasteners with improved strength, flexibility, and UV resistance, making them suitable for a wide range of applications, from securing insulation panels to electrical components. Plastic fasteners are also more eco-friendly, as they are often made from recyclable materials, contributing to sustainability efforts in the construction industry. Their ability to provide strong, long-lasting connections without the risk of rust or degradation is revolutionizing how builders and contractors approach construction projects, particularly in applications where long-term durability is critical.

What Factors Are Driving the Growth of the Plastic Fasteners Market in Building and Construction?



The growth of the plastic fasteners market in the building and construction sector is driven by several factors, including the rising demand for lightweight construction materials, the need for corrosion-resistant components, and the increasing focus on sustainability in the industry. The trend toward lightweight construction, particularly in energy-efficient and eco-friendly buildings, has fueled demand for plastic fasteners, which complement lightweight materials such as composites and insulation. Plastic fasteners are ideal for applications where traditional metal fasteners may be too heavy or prone to rust and corrosion, making them particularly useful in outdoor and coastal construction projects.



The durability and cost-effectiveness of plastic fasteners are also key drivers of market growth, as builders seek materials that offer long-lasting performance without the need for frequent maintenance or replacement. Additionally, the growing emphasis on sustainable building practices is contributing to the adoption of plastic fasteners, particularly those made from recyclable or biodegradable materials. With the construction industry increasingly focused on reducing its environmental impact, the demand for plastic fasteners is expected to continue growing, supported by innovations in material science and green building technologies.



What Role Do Plastic Fasteners Play in Lightweight Construction?



In lightweight construction, plastic fasteners play a key role in reducing the overall weight of buildings and structures while maintaining strength and stability. The use of lightweight materials, such as composites, fiberglass, and foam insulation, has grown in popularity in the construction industry, particularly for energy-efficient and sustainable buildings. Plastic fasteners complement these materials by providing secure, reliable connections without adding unnecessary weight. The lightweight nature of plastic fasteners not only improves the ease of handling and installation but also reduces transportation and labor costs.



Plastic fasteners are particularly useful in modular and prefabricated construction, where components are manufactured off-site and then assembled on-site. These fasteners are designed for quick and easy installation, helping to streamline the construction process and reduce assembly time. Their resistance to environmental factors such as moisture, temperature fluctuations, and chemicals also ensures that they maintain their integrity over time, even in challenging conditions. As the demand for lightweight, energy-efficient building materials continues to rise, plastic fasteners are becoming an integral part of modern construction techniques.



How Are Plastic Fasteners Addressing Sustainability Concerns in Construction?



Plastic fasteners are addressing sustainability concerns in the construction industry by offering eco-friendly alternatives to traditional metal fasteners, which are often more resource-intensive to produce and can contribute to environmental degradation over time. Many plastic fasteners are made from recyclable and reusable materials, reducing the environmental impact of construction projects. Additionally, the lightweight nature of plastic fasteners contributes to lower carbon emissions during transportation, as they reduce the overall weight of construction materials being transported to job sites.



Moreover, plastic fasteners are highly durable and resistant to corrosion, which reduces the need for frequent replacements or maintenance, further contributing to sustainability goals by extending the lifespan of building components. In outdoor applications, plastic fasteners do not rust or degrade as metal fasteners do, which means they are less likely to end up as waste in landfills. The development of biodegradable and bio-based plastics for use in construction fasteners is also an emerging trend, offering a sustainable alternative for eco-conscious builders. As the construction industry increasingly prioritizes green building practices and sustainability, the demand for plastic fasteners is expected to grow.

