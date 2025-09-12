Airport Construction Strategic Industry Business Report 2025-2030: New Terminals, Runways, and Greenfield s Expand Capacity as Airports Adopt Biometrics, IoT Systems, and Eco-Friendly Infrastructure

Dublin, Sept. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Airport Construction - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Airport Construction was estimated at US$1.2 Trillion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$2.7 Trillion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 14.2% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.

The importance of the airport construction market lies in its role in supporting global connectivity and economic growth. Airports are critical transportation hubs that facilitate both domestic and international travel, serving as gateways for tourism, trade, and commerce. Well-planned and modernized airports reduce congestion, minimize delays, and improve operational efficiency, which in turn boosts regional economies and enhances travel experiences. For countries looking to improve accessibility, attract international business, or increase tourism, airport construction is a strategic investment that drives long-term growth. Additionally, as governments and private stakeholders invest in airport infrastructure, they address not only current demand but also future-proof airports to handle anticipated growth in air traffic.



Furthermore, airport construction projects are essential for incorporating sustainable and technologically advanced infrastructure. Airports are increasingly adopting eco-friendly designs, green building practices, and energy-efficient technologies to reduce their environmental footprint. Newer airports often incorporate renewable energy sources, water-saving systems, and waste management practices, supporting sustainability goals. Smart technologies, including automated check-ins, biometric scanning, and data-driven operational systems, are also integrated into airport design to improve security, streamline operations, and enhance passenger convenience. By embracing innovation and sustainability, the airport construction market helps create efficient and future-ready airports that align with environmental and technological advancements.

What Are the Key Drivers Fueling Growth in the Airport Construction Market?



The growth in the airport construction market is driven by several key factors, including rising air travel demand, government investments in infrastructure, and advancements in sustainable and smart airport technology. Rising air travel demand is a primary driver, as global passenger numbers increase, fueled by economic growth, expanding middle-class populations, and a recovering tourism industry. To accommodate this demand, airports worldwide are investing in new terminals, additional runways, and upgraded facilities that reduce congestion and improve passenger flow. Major airports in high-growth regions, such as Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East, are undergoing expansion projects to increase capacity, making airport construction essential for managing current and future passenger volumes.



Government investments in infrastructure are another significant driver, as many countries prioritize airport development to boost connectivity, tourism, and economic growth. Governments recognize that efficient, modern airports are critical for regional competitiveness and play a central role in economic development. Many national and local governments are allocating funds for airport expansions, renovations, and greenfield projects, particularly in emerging markets where airport infrastructure is limited or outdated. Public-private partnerships are also becoming more common, enabling governments to leverage private capital and expertise for large-scale airport construction projects. These investments underscore the importance of airports as national assets and support sustained growth in the airport construction market.



Advancements in sustainable and smart airport technology are also fueling growth, as airports seek to modernize their infrastructure in line with environmental and technological standards. Sustainable airport construction, including the use of energy-efficient systems, renewable energy sources, and green building materials, aligns with global climate goals and reduces long-term operating costs. Additionally, smart airport technology - such as biometric security, automated check-in, and IoT-enabled maintenance systems - improves operational efficiency and passenger convenience. As airports integrate sustainable practices and advanced technologies, construction projects become more complex and specialized, driving demand for modernized facilities that support both sustainability and smart capabilities.



Together, these drivers - growing air travel demand, government infrastructure investments, and sustainable, smart technology advancements - are fueling growth in the airport construction market. As the aviation industry continues to expand and evolve, airport construction will remain essential for providing efficient, eco-friendly, and technology-enabled facilities that support global connectivity and economic development across regions.

How Are Technological Advancements and Passenger Expectations Shaping the Airport Construction Market?



Technological advancements in automation, smart infrastructure, and green construction are transforming the airport construction market, enabling airports to operate more efficiently, enhance security, and deliver a superior passenger experience. Automation technologies, such as self-service kiosks, automated baggage handling systems, and biometric screening, are becoming standard features in modern airports. These technologies help reduce wait times, improve operational flow, and streamline passenger processing, particularly in high-traffic areas such as check-in and security. Automated systems also reduce labor costs, enhance security, and increase throughput, making them valuable for airports that aim to accommodate rising passenger numbers while maintaining high service standards.



Smart infrastructure, including Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity and real-time data systems, is further enhancing the functionality of new and expanding airport facilities. IoT-enabled sensors allow airports to monitor everything from energy usage to crowd density, optimizing operations and resource allocation. Real-time data analytics enable airport operators to adjust air conditioning, lighting, and traffic flow based on actual demand, creating a more comfortable and efficient environment. Smart airport infrastructure also supports security and operational efficiency by providing insights into passenger behavior and airport logistics, allowing for proactive management. By integrating these advanced systems, the airport construction market is meeting the demands of a tech-savvy population that expects seamless, digital-driven experiences.



Green construction practices and sustainable design are also reshaping the airport construction market, as environmental concerns take center stage. Many new and renovated airport projects focus on reducing carbon emissions, energy consumption, and water usage, in line with global sustainability targets. Sustainable materials, green roofs, and natural lighting solutions reduce environmental impact and operating costs. Additionally, airports are increasingly incorporating renewable energy sources, such as solar panels and geothermal energy systems, to decrease reliance on traditional energy sources. These green initiatives align with consumer and regulatory expectations for sustainable infrastructure, positioning airports as responsible, forward-thinking institutions that contribute to global environmental goals. Together, advancements in automation, smart technology, and green construction are driving the evolution of the airport construction market, making new and upgraded facilities more efficient, eco-friendly, and aligned with modern passenger expectations.

Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Public Funding segment, which is expected to reach US$1.4 Trillion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 15.7%. The Private Funding segment is also set to grow at 12.1% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $327.7 Billion in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 19.1% CAGR to reach $577.5 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Key Topics Covered:



MARKET OVERVIEW

'Airports' Economic Impact Elevates Airport Construction to a National Priority

As Development Dreams Take Flight, the World Will Need a Lot More Airports: Global Number of Serviceable Airports & Estimated Required Number of Airports as of the Year 2024 by Country

Economic Frontiers: Trends, Trials & Transformations

In a World Torn by Geopolitical Instability & War, Steadfastness of Global GDP Becomes Increasingly Unpredictable Given the Many Direct and Indirect Economic Repercussions: World Economic Growth Projections (Real Gross Domestic Product (GDP), Annual % Change) for the Years 2022 Through 2025

All Eyes on Global Inflation, the Main Risk Factor in Global Markets: Global Headline Inflation Rates (In %) for the Years 2019 through 2025

With Oil Prices Influencing the Rate of inflation, it Remains the Most Watched Commodity in Global Markets: Global Average Annual Brent Crude Oil Price (In US$ Per Barrel) for Years 2019 through 2025

Competition

Airport Construction - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2025 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2025 (E)

Influencer/Product/Technology Insights

Recent Market Activity

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Recovery in Aerospace & Defense Industry Sets the Tone for New Airport Construction & Remodeling

As Passenger Traffic Increases so does the Need to Expand Airport Infrastructure to Meet Increased Passenger and Flight Movements: Global Air Passenger Growth (In Trillion Revenue Passenger Kilometers (RPK)) for the Years 2024, 2026, 2028 and 2030

As Defense Budgets Grow More Generous Thanks to Rising Political Unrest in Europe, Asia & Middle East, Military Airports Emerge as Strategic Pillars of National Defense and Rapid Response: Global Military Budget (In US$ Million) for the Year 2024 by Country

Rise in Private Airports to Service Private Jets & Government Aeroplanes Drives Opportunity for New Construction Projects

Is the Boom in Private Jet Travel Leading to a New Era of Private Airport Development? Global Market for Private Jet Charter Services (In US$ Billion) for Years 2024, 2026, 2028, 2030 and 2032

Recovery in Global Trade Bodes Well for Evolution of Air Cargo Capacity & Airport Expansion

Growth in Air Freight Strengthens the Business Case for Both Fleet Expansions & Airport Infrastructure Development: Global Air Freight Volume (In Million Metric Tons) for Years 2016, 2018, 2020, 2022, 2024, and 2026

Growth of E-commerce and Air Cargo Demand Drives the Need for Airport Construction

Robust Growth in e-Commerce Represents The Key Motivation to Expand Air Cargo Capacity & Infrastructure: Global E-Commerce Sales in US$ Trillion for the Years 2024, 2026, 2028, 2030 and 2032

Growing Investments on Airport Modernization, Expansion & Upgrades Bodes Well for Market Growth

Rise in Aging Travelers Creates the Need for Senior-Friendly Airport Remodeling

Renewed Enthusiasm among Baby Boomers for Travel Drives the Need for Senior Friendly Airport Remodeling: Global Population Aged 60 Years and Above (In Million) for Years 2024, 2030, 2040 and 2050

Climate Resilience & Sustainable Airports Open Additional Avenues for Upgrades

Growing Global Emissions Steps Up the Pressure on Green & Climate Resilient Airport Construction: Global CO2 Emissions (In Billion Metric Tons) for Years 1960, 1970, 1980, 1990, 2000, 2010, 2020, 2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024

New Approaches to Public-Private Partnerships (PPPs) Encourages Development of Airport Infrastructure

Here's Why & How Engineered Fabric Is Used in Airport Construction

What Airports are Under Construction in 2024?

Global Number of Airport Construction Projects (Runways, Terminals etc) Underway and Incomplete as of 2024

