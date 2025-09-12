Construction Equipment Strategic Industry Report 2025-2030: Telematics Morphs Into a Major Ancillary Business Opportunity, Equipment Rental and Leasing Pose Stiff Competition

Dublin, Sept. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Construction Equipment - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Construction Equipment was estimated at US$183.6 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$239.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.





Recent advancements in the production of construction equipment focus on improving fuel efficiency, automation, and operator safety. Innovations in engine design, hybrid technologies, and electric powertrains are leading to the development of machines with lower emissions and better energy efficiency. Additionally, advancements in automation and IoT integration are making construction equipment smarter, allowing for features such as remote control, predictive maintenance, and real-time performance monitoring.

What Factors Are Driving the Growth of the Construction Equipment Market?



The growth of the construction equipment market is driven by several key factors, including the expanding construction and infrastructure sectors, technological advancements, and increasing investments in automation and sustainability. One of the most significant factors influencing market growth is the ongoing expansion of the global construction sector. As demand for new buildings, infrastructure, and industrial facilities continues to rise, construction companies are investing in modern equipment to improve efficiency and meet project deadlines. This growth is particularly pronounced in emerging economies, where rapid urbanization and industrialization are driving large-scale construction activities.



Technological advancements are also playing a crucial role in driving the growth of the construction equipment market. Innovations such as autonomous machinery, GPS-based guidance systems, and telematics are enhancing the performance, safety, and efficiency of construction equipment. Autonomous construction equipment, for example, can perform repetitive tasks without human intervention, improving productivity and reducing labor costs. The integration of telematics and real-time monitoring systems allows for better fleet management, predictive maintenance, and data-driven decision-making. As these technologies become more widely adopted, the demand for advanced construction equipment is expected to increase.



Increasing investments in automation and sustainability are another important factor contributing to market growth. Companies are recognizing the benefits of automating construction processes, which include faster project completion, reduced labor costs, and improved safety. Additionally, the focus on sustainable construction is prompting the adoption of green equipment, such as electric excavators, hybrid loaders, and low-emission machinery. Manufacturers are actively developing eco-friendly construction equipment to meet evolving regulatory standards and consumer preferences, further driving market growth.



Moreover, government initiatives to promote infrastructure development and economic recovery post-pandemic are influencing the growth of the construction equipment market. Large-scale infrastructure projects, such as roads, bridges, railways, and public utilities, are receiving significant government funding, creating demand for construction equipment. The emphasis on infrastructure as a driver of economic growth is expected to sustain demand for construction machinery in the coming years.



In conclusion, the global construction equipment market is poised for significant growth, driven by the expanding construction and infrastructure sectors, technological advancements, and increasing investments in automation and sustainability. As the demand for efficient, reliable, and eco-friendly equipment continues to rise, construction machinery will play a vital role in shaping modern construction practices. With ongoing innovations and a commitment to addressing industry challenges, the market for construction equipment is expected to experience sustained expansion in the coming years.

What Are the Primary Applications of Construction Equipment Across Industries?



Construction equipment has a wide range of applications across several sectors, with its primary uses in infrastructure development, residential and commercial construction, mining, and material handling. In infrastructure development, construction equipment is employed for projects such as roads, bridges, highways, and railways. Excavators, graders, and asphalt pavers are essential for earthmoving, leveling, and paving tasks, ensuring efficient and timely project completion. The speed and precision of construction equipment make it indispensable for large-scale infrastructure projects that require substantial earthwork and material handling.



In residential and commercial construction, equipment like cranes, backhoe loaders, and concrete mixers play a vital role in building foundations, structures, and facilities. Cranes are used for lifting and placing heavy materials like steel beams and prefabricated elements, while loaders and backhoes handle digging, loading, and transporting soil and aggregates. Construction equipment enhances productivity by reducing manual labor and increasing the speed of construction, helping contractors meet tight deadlines and maintain project schedules.



The mining industry also relies heavily on construction equipment for excavation, drilling, and material transport. Machines such as hydraulic shovels, dump trucks, and wheel loaders are used to extract and transport minerals and ores from mines. The rugged design and high capacity of these machines allow for efficient handling of heavy loads in challenging terrains. The ability of construction equipment to operate in harsh conditions and perform heavy-duty tasks makes it essential in mining operations.



Moreover, construction equipment is widely used in material handling and logistics, particularly in sectors like warehousing, shipping, and manufacturing. Forklifts, telehandlers, and conveyor systems are employed for lifting, moving, and stacking materials, facilitating efficient operations in distribution centers and factories. The versatility of construction equipment in material handling makes it a valuable asset in optimizing logistics and supply chain processes.



Why Is Consumer Demand for Construction Equipment Increasing?



The demand for construction equipment is increasing due to several key factors, including rapid urbanization, growing infrastructure development, advancements in equipment technologies, and the rising emphasis on sustainability. One of the primary drivers of demand is the increasing pace of urbanization, particularly in emerging economies. As cities expand to accommodate growing populations, there is a surge in demand for housing, transportation, and public infrastructure, driving the need for construction equipment to build these essential facilities. Construction equipment enables faster and more efficient construction processes, making it a critical component of urban development.



The growing focus on infrastructure development is another significant factor contributing to the rising demand for construction equipment. Governments worldwide are investing heavily in building and upgrading infrastructure, such as roads, bridges, airports, and utilities, to stimulate economic growth. Construction equipment is essential for executing these large-scale projects, leading to greater adoption across various regions. The need for high-performance machines that can handle extensive workloads and ensure timely project completion is boosting demand in the market.



Advancements in equipment technologies are also influencing consumer demand for construction equipment. Innovations such as autonomous machinery, telematics, and IoT integration are enhancing the functionality and efficiency of construction equipment. Smart machines that offer real-time data analysis, predictive maintenance, and remote operation capabilities are becoming increasingly popular among contractors looking to optimize operations and reduce downtime. As the construction industry becomes more digitized, the demand for technologically advanced equipment is expected to grow.



Additionally, the rising emphasis on sustainability in construction is driving demand for eco-friendly equipment. Manufacturers are developing electric and hybrid construction machines that offer lower emissions, improved fuel efficiency, and reduced environmental impact. As governments and regulatory bodies enforce stricter emissions standards and green construction initiatives, contractors are seeking equipment that aligns with sustainability goals. This trend is prompting increased investments in green technologies and contributing to the demand for sustainable construction equipment.

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Earthmoving Equipment segment, which is expected to reach US$99.4 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 4.0%. The Material Handling Equipment segment is also set to grow at 5.3% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $34.1 Billion in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 5.9% CAGR to reach $51.3 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Segments: Equipment Type (Earthmoving Equipment, Material Handling Equipment, Concrete & Road Construction Equipment, Other Equipment Types); End-Use (Commercial End-Use, Infrastructure End-Use, Residential End-Use)

Equipment Type (Earthmoving Equipment, Material Handling Equipment, Concrete & Road Construction Equipment, Other Equipment Types); End-Use (Commercial End-Use, Infrastructure End-Use, Residential End-Use) Geographic Regions/Countries: World; USA; Canada; Japan; China; Europe; France; Germany; Italy; UK; Spain; Russia; Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific; Australia; India; South Korea; Rest of Asia-Pacific; Latin America; Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; Rest of Latin America; Middle East; Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; UAE; Rest of Middle East; Africa.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 719 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $183.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $239.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.5% Regions Covered Global





Tariff Impact on Global Supply Chain Patterns

Here's What Automation Means for the Construction Industry

Economic Frontiers: Trends, Trials & Transformations

In a World Torn by Geopolitical Instability & War, Steadfastness of Global GDP Becomes Increasingly Unpredictable Given the Many Direct and Indirect Economic Repercussions: World Economic Growth Projections (Real Gross Domestic Product (GDP), Annual % Change) for the Years 2022 Through 2025

All Eyes on Global Inflation, the Main Risk Factor in Global Markets: Global Headline Inflation Rates (In %) for the Years 2019 through 2025

With Oil Prices Influencing the Rate of inflation, it Remains the Most Watched Commodity in Global Markets: Global Average Annual Brent Crude Oil Price (In US$ Per Barrel) for Years 2019 through 2025

Construction Equipment: Overview & Types

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

As Construction Industry Stands Ready for Expansion, Despite Challenges, Its Hopeful Times Ahead for the Equipment Market

Strong Spending on Construction Translates Into Expanded Business Opportunities for Construction Equipment: Global Construction Spending (In US$ Trillion) for Years 2024 through 2028

Sustainability & Carbon Footprint Management Drives Interest in Electric Construction Equipment

Rising Emissions Accelerates Transition to Electric Construction Equipment: Global CO2 Emissions (In Billion Metric Tons) for Years 1960, 1970, 1980, 1990, 2000, 2010, 2020, 2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024

Equipment Rental and Leasing Pose Stiff Competition to New OEM Sales

Telematics Grows in Popularity for Its Ability to Make Machines Efficient & Safer

Construction Equipment Telematics Morphs Into a Major Ancillary Business Opportunity: Global Market for Construction Machinery Telematics (In US$ Billion) for Years 2024, 2026, 2028, 2030 and 2032

Construction Equipment and Machine Big Data Becomes Valuable Data Assets. Here's Why

AR/VR Technology Makes a Deep Impact on Construction Machine Operator Training

As Construction Machines Become Smarter, the Importance of Cybersecurity Comes to the Fore

Developments in Human-Robot Interaction Represents a Big Step Forward in Building Automated Construction Equipment

AI in Construction Equipment Makes a Deep Impact

IoT Makes Construction Equipment Management More Efficient. Here's How

Fully Autonomous Construction Vehicles: Is the Idea Still Elusive?

Construction Machinery Manufacturers Focus on Emerging New Revenue Models for All the Right Reasons

AB Volvo

Caterpillar Inc.

CNH Industrial NV

Deere & Company

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co. Ltd.

Hyundai Doosan Infracore Co., Ltd.

J C Bamford Excavators Ltd.

Kobelco Construction Machinery Co. Ltd.

Komatsu Ltd.

Liebherr-International AG

Manitou Group

Sany Heavy Industry Co. Ltd.

Terex Corporation

Xuzhou Construction Machinery Group Co., Ltd. (XCMG)

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co., Ltd.

