Packaged Rice Snacks Market to Grow by $1.5 Billion During 2025-2030 - Expansion of Direct-To-Consumer Subscription Services for Customized Rice Snack Assortments Presents a Growing Opportunity

The packaged rice snacks market is undergoing a significant period of transformation, driven by rapid shifts in consumer preferences, supply chain strategies, and the proliferation of health-conscious product innovations. Changing market dynamics present both opportunities and challenges for businesses seeking to build resilience, capitalize on new growth vectors, and align with evolving consumer and regulatory expectations.

Market Snapshot: Packaged Rice Snacks Market Size and Growth

The packaged rice snacks market grew from USD 5.23 billion in 2024 to USD 5.48 billion in 2025. It is expected to continue growing at a CAGR of 4.94%, reaching USD 6.98 billion by 2030. This upward momentum highlights increasing demand for convenient, healthier snacking solutions globally. Underpinning this growth are trends such as plant-based eating, consumer prioritization of cleaner labels, and enhanced accessibility through diversified channels, including e-commerce and modern retail formats.

Scope & Segmentation

This research provides comprehensive coverage by examining product types, flavor innovations, packaging strategies, channel dynamics, and regional differences shaping the packaged rice snacks market.

Product Types: Puffed rice snacks, rice cakes, rice chips, rice crackers, and rice noodles.

Puffed rice snacks, rice cakes, rice chips, rice crackers, and rice noodles. Flavor Profiles: Savory, spicy, and sweet products targeting varying taste preferences.

Savory, spicy, and sweet products targeting varying taste preferences. Packaging Formats: Bulk packaging, multi-serve packs, and single-serve packs tailored for home consumption, sharing occasions, and on-the-go needs.

Bulk packaging, multi-serve packs, and single-serve packs tailored for home consumption, sharing occasions, and on-the-go needs. Distribution Channels: Offline retail settings and online retail channels, including subscription models and digital engagement strategies.

Offline retail settings and online retail channels, including subscription models and digital engagement strategies. Regions Covered: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Asia-Pacific, including major markets such as the United States, China, India, Japan, Germany, Brazil, and more.

Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Asia-Pacific, including major markets such as the United States, China, India, Japan, Germany, Brazil, and more. Featured Companies: Agrino, Annie Chun's, Calbee, Dang Foods, IWATSUKA CONFECTIONERY, Lundberg Family Farms, PepsiCo Inc., SunRice by Ricegrowers Limited, and others.

Key Takeaways: Strategic Insights for Decision-Makers

Consumer behavior is shifting towards healthier ingredients and transparent labeling, creating strong momentum for rice-based snack manufacturers that align offerings accordingly.

Sustainability concerns are prompting brands to adopt compostable packaging and ethical sourcing, responding to demand from environmentally-aware demographics and regulatory attention.

Growth in digital retail and data analytics enables greater personalization, efficient product launches, and targeted marketing, reshaping go-to-market strategies.

Operational agility-such as diversifying ingredient sourcing and investments in supply chain visibility-has become imperative for maintaining competitiveness amid price volatility and logistical risks.

Segmenting products by flavor, packaging, and channel helps capture distinct consumer cohorts, optimizing product development and promotional investments.

Strategic partnerships between global players and regional specialists enable adaptation to local tastes, expedite innovation cycles, and broaden distribution networks.

Tariff Impact: Navigating Regulatory Shifts

New United States tariffs on imported rice raw materials in 2025 introduced cost pressures throughout the value chain. Manufacturers increased domestic sourcing, renegotiated contracts, and refined procurement strategies. Retailers adapted pricing, with premium and specialty brands maintaining margins through value-driven positioning, while mass-market operators engaged in cost-reduction and promotional initiatives. Industry associations remain proactive in advocating for balanced trade policies to safeguard sectoral interests.

Methodology & Data Sources

This report employs a rigorous blend of primary and secondary research. In-depth interviews with industry executives, product managers, and supply chain specialists complement extensive desk research across industry publications, trade statistics, and sustainability databases. Structured consumer and channel surveys provide granular insight, and analytical rigor is ensured through validation and triangulation of data.

Why This Report Matters

Enables timely strategic planning by offering forward-looking insights on supply chains, consumer trends, and regulatory shifts in the packaged rice snacks market.

Supports investment decisions with detailed segmentation analysis, competitive benchmarking, and regional intelligence tailored for global and local operators.

Empowers businesses to strengthen market positioning through actionable recommendations grounded in robust data and industry expertise.

15. Competitive Landscape

15.1. Market Share Analysis, 2024

15.2. FPNV Positioning Matrix, 2024

15.3. Competitive Analysis



The companies profiled in this Packaged Rice Snacks market report include:

Agrino

Annie Chun's, Inc.

Bakali Foods

Biscuit Holding SAS

Calbee, Inc.

Dang Foods Company

Das Foodtech Pvt. Ltd.

Element Snacks Inc.

Hunter Foods LLC

IWATSUKA CONFECTIONERY CO.,LTD.

Kameda Seika Co., Ltd.

Kanom Sakol Co., Ltd.

Kellanova by Mars Incorporated

LOTTE Corp.

Lundberg Family Farms

Mochikichi Co.,Ltd.

Namchow Group

Nature's Path Foods, Inc.

Nissin Foods Holdings Co., Ltd.

Nongshim Co., Ltd.

ORION CORP

PepsiCo Inc.

Popchips by MADON PURE FOODS PVT LTD

Promina by PT INDOFOOD SUKSES MAKMUR Tbk

RACIO, s.r.o.

Riceworks by Wholesome Goodness, LLC

SanoRice Holding BV

SunRice by Ricegrowers Limited

Swees Plant Based Foods Co., Ltd.

Thai-Nichi Industries Company Limited

Umeya Inc.

Urmatt Ltd.

Vital Health Foods

WANT WANT Holdings Ltd.

Wide Faith Foods Co Ltd.

