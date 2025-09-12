Construction Equipment Engines Industry Report 2025: Global Market to Reach $32.2 Billion by 2030 - Energy-Efficient Designs, Alternative Fuels, and Digital Monitoring Technologies Accelerate Demand

Dublin, Sept. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Construction Equipment Engines - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Construction equipment engines are at the heart of heavy machinery, powering everything from excavators to bulldozers. As the construction industry demands greater efficiency, durability, and lower emissions, manufacturers are innovating with hybrid, electric, and hydrogen-fueled engines. The shift toward fuel-efficient, high-performance engines is driven by stringent environmental regulations and the growing need for cost-effective operations. Additionally, engine technologies are advancing with better torque, improved combustion efficiency, and digital monitoring systems to optimize machine performance and reduce downtime.

What's Driving Market Growth?



The growth in the construction equipment engines market is driven by several factors, including stricter emission regulations, the increasing adoption of hybrid and alternative fuel engines, and advancements in digital monitoring technologies. Rising infrastructure investments, particularly in smart cities and large-scale industrial projects, are also fueling demand for high-performance construction engines. The push for sustainability and lower operational costs is leading to the widespread adoption of energy-efficient engines, while improvements in engine design, such as variable compression ratios and waste heat recovery, are further accelerating market expansion.



How Are Emission Regulations Impacting Engine Development?



Global emission standards are tightening, compelling construction equipment manufacturers to invest in cleaner engine technologies. The introduction of Euro VI, Tier 4, and Stage V emission norms is pushing OEMs to develop engines with advanced exhaust after-treatment systems, including diesel particulate filters (DPF) and selective catalytic reduction (SCR). Many companies are also transitioning towards biofuels, hydrogen-powered engines, and hybrid-electric drivetrains to comply with regulatory requirements while maintaining power output. This trend is reshaping the market, with an increasing number of players focusing on alternative fuel solutions.



What Role Does Digitalization Play in Engine Efficiency?



The integration of IoT, AI, and telematics in construction equipment engines is transforming how machines operate on-site. Smart engine diagnostics and predictive maintenance solutions allow for real-time monitoring of performance metrics such as fuel consumption, temperature, and wear patterns. These technologies help construction firms optimize engine performance, reduce fuel costs, and prevent unexpected breakdowns. Moreover, electronic control units (ECUs) are now embedded in modern engines, allowing automated tuning and adaptive power output to match operational demands.

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Diesel Engines segment, which is expected to reach US$19.5 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 4.3%. The Gasoline Engines segment is also set to grow at 2.5% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $7.1 Billion in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 6.8% CAGR to reach $6.5 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Segments: Product Type (Diesel Engines, Gasoline Engines); Application (Excavator, Loaders, Compactors, Dump Truck, Bulldozers, Other Applications)

Product Type (Diesel Engines, Gasoline Engines); Application (Excavator, Loaders, Compactors, Dump Truck, Bulldozers, Other Applications) Geographic Regions/Countries:World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; Spain; Russia; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific (Australia; India; South Korea; and Rest of Asia-Pacific); Latin America (Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; and Rest of Latin America); Middle East (Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; United Arab Emirates; and Rest of Middle East); and Africa.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 275 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $26 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $32.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.6% Regions Covered Global





MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Adoption of Fuel-Efficient and Low-Emission Engine Technologies

Integration of Hybrid and Electric Powertrains in Heavy Equipment

Surge in Demand for High-Torque Engines in Mining and Infrastructure Projects

Government Incentives for Tier 4 and Stage V Compliant Engines

Expansion of Equipment Leasing Supporting Engine Replacement Cycles

Growth of Urban Infrastructure Projects Driving Compact Engine Demand

Technological Advancements in Turbocharging and Exhaust Systems

Increased R&D in Biofuel-Compatible and Dual-Fuel Engines

Need for Robust Engines in Harsh and Remote Construction Environments

OEM Innovation in Modular Engine Platforms Enhancing Compatibility

Expansion of Fleet Electrification Driving Engine-Hybrid Integration

Rise in Rebuilt and Remanufactured Engine Offerings Supporting Affordability

Use of Digital Monitoring Systems for Engine Performance Optimization

Growth of Global Equipment Exports Elevating Standardized Engine Demand

