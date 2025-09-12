Construction Equipment Aftermarket Strategic Business Report 2024-2030 | Cost-Efficient Servicing, Rental Equipment Trends, and Emissions Compliance Propel Investment in Advanced Aftermarket Solutions

Dublin, Sept. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Construction Equipment Aftermarket - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Construction Equipment Aftermarket was estimated at US$26.3 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$31.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 2.9% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.





The construction equipment aftermarket has become a vital industry segment, providing essential parts, maintenance services, and support for heavy machinery. With rising equipment costs, construction firms are focusing on extending machine lifecycles through aftermarket solutions. From replacement components to specialized repair services, the aftermarket ecosystem is thriving as companies seek cost-effective alternatives to purchasing new equipment.

What's Driving Market Growth?



The growth in the construction equipment aftermarket is driven by several factors, including increasing demand for cost-efficient maintenance solutions, advancements in predictive maintenance technology, and the rise of digital spare parts procurement platforms. The expansion of infrastructure projects, coupled with the growing preference for rental equipment, is also fueling aftermarket demand. Additionally, regulatory mandates for equipment efficiency and emissions compliance are encouraging businesses to invest in advanced servicing and remanufacturing solutions.

How Are Digital Platforms Enhancing Aftermarket Services?



The rise of e-commerce and digital platforms has transformed the construction equipment aftermarket. Online marketplaces now enable seamless procurement of spare parts, reducing downtime and improving supply chain efficiency. AI-driven predictive maintenance is also gaining traction, allowing companies to schedule repairs before machinery failures occur. Cloud-based asset management systems are further streamlining equipment tracking, ensuring timely maintenance and reducing operational disruptions.



What Role Do Sustainability and Remanufacturing Play?



Sustainability is a key focus in the construction equipment aftermarket, with manufacturers investing in remanufactured parts to reduce waste and carbon emissions. The growing preference for refurbished engines, hydraulic systems, and undercarriage components is making aftermarket solutions more attractive. Additionally, eco-friendly lubricants and biodegradable hydraulic fluids are being adopted to enhance machine performance while minimizing environmental impact.

Scope of Study:

Segments: Equipment Type (Earthmoving and Roadbuilding Equipment, Material Handling and Cranes, Concrete Equipment); Distribution Channel (Offline Distribution Channel, Online Distribution Channel)

Geographic Regions/Countries: World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; Spain; Russia; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific (Australia; India; South Korea; and Rest of Asia-Pacific); Latin America (Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; and Rest of Latin America); Middle East (Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; United Arab Emirates; and Rest of Middle East); and Africa.

