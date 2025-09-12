LED Drivers for Lighting Market Report 2025

Dublin, Sept. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "LED Driver For Lighting Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The LED driver for lighting market is experiencing significant growth, driven by energy efficiency regulations, government initiatives, and the expanding need for sustainable lighting solutions. The market size, valued at $25.51 billion in 2024, is projected to reach $30.62 billion in 2025, with an impressive compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20%.

By 2029, the market is expected to grow to $61.76 billion, at a CAGR of 19.2%. Factors contributing to this growth include an increase in electronic device proliferation, demand for energy-efficient lighting, smart systems adoption, and the implementation in automotive lighting.

Anticipated market trends include advancements in LED technology, smart lighting integration, adoption of wireless technologies, and sophisticated design flexibility, all of which are pivotal to the expansion. A slight reduction in growth rate (1.4%) from 2025 forecasts is expected due to global tariff impacts, particularly affecting U.S. markets through escalated costs in components like MOSFETs and transformers from markets like Vietnam and India.

Vehicle proliferation globally is another key driver, stemming from urbanization and economic accessibility. This rise necessitates LED drivers for efficient vehicle lighting, contributing to the market's expansion. For instance, in 2024, vehicle numbers in the UK reached a record high, enhancing the need for efficient automotive lighting solutions.

Leading market players are focusing on cutting-edge technologies, notably IoT-integrated LED systems, which promote energy efficiency and enhanced connectivity. In August 2023, Delta Electronics, a prominent Taiwabased supplier, introduced the EUCO-2.1kW LED drivers for high-powered applications, notably in stadiums, highlighting a trend towards more robust and versatile lighting solutions.

Strategic corporate maneuvers are reshaping the market landscape. In April 2023, Inventronics USA acquired OSRAM Digital Systems, enhancing its market footprint and accelerating the development of IoT-enabled, energy-efficient lighting innovations.

Despite global trade tensions impacting the sector, notably with the imposition of tariffs on critical components, companies are adapting by relocating production, redesigning products, and securing inventory reserves. This proactive approach is helping to mitigate the risks associated with geopolitical uncertainties.

The LED driver for lighting market research report offers comprehensive data on global market size, regional trends, competitor analysis, and future opportunities. Companies leading the charge include Panasonic Corporation, Toshiba, Texas Instruments, STMicroelectronics, and more. The report provides invaluable insights for businesses aiming to capitalize on emerging market dynamics.

Asia-Pacific leads the regional market presence as of 2024, with extensive coverage including Western and Eastern Europe, North and South America, Middle East, and Africa. Countries like Australia, China, India, and the USA are pivotal in shaping market trends. The market's revenue model is intricately tied to direct sales, grants, and substantial trade within defined geographies.

Report Scope

This comprehensive analysis covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, and strategic insights across various geographies.

The market size section encompasses both historical growth and future forecasts of the market.

Forecasting considers technological advancements, geopolitical issues, trade tariffs, inflation, and interest rates.

Market segmentations detail sub-markets and their dynamics.

Regional and country-specific analysis breaks down the market by geography and size, comparing historic and forecast growth.

The competitive landscape section outlines market competition, shares, leading companies, and significant financial deals affecting the market.

Trend and strategy discussions focus on market recovery and pathways to business growth.

Markets Covered: By Luminaire Type: Type A-Lamps; T-Lamps; Integral LED Modules; Other Luminaire Types, and more.

Driving Method: Constant Current LED Driver; Constant Voltage LED Driver.

End Use: Commercial, Industrial, Residential Lighting, Outdoor and Traffic Lighting.

Companies Featured

Panasonic Corporation

Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation

Texas Instruments Incorporated

STMicroelectronics N.V.

Infineon Technologies AG

Delta Electronics Inc.

Analog Devices Inc.

ON Semiconductor Corporation

ams AG

Hubbell Inc.

ROHM Co. Ltd.

Maxim Integrated Products Inc.

Diodes Inc.

Mean Well Enterprises Co. Ltd.

Allegro MicroSystems Inc.

Power Integrations Inc.

Cree Inc.

Elmos Semiconductor SE

Lutron Electronics Co. Inc.

Fulham Co. Inc.

Helvar Oy AB

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/96ojaf

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.