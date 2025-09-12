Agritech Data Management and Analysis Market Report 2025-2035, with Profiles of TELUS Agriculture, SemiosBio Technologies, Trimble, Bushel, AgriWebb, Conservis, CropX, Arable Labs, Valmont, and more

Dublin, Sept. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Data Management and Analysis Market for Agritech - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Data Capturing Methods and Supporting Technologies, Application, Product, and Regional Analysis - Analysis and Forecast, 2025-2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Data Management and Analysis Market for Agritech was valued at USD 3.57 Billion in 2025, and is projected to reach USD 10.24 Billion by 2035, rising at a CAGR of 11.1%.



The data management and analysis market for agritech is growing at a pace mainly due to the growing need for sustainability and food security. The other significant factor that contributes to the augmented growth of the market is the risk associated with climate change. The risks related to pests, weeds, and volatile weather conditions make digital agriculture no longer optional; it has become an indispensable part of agriculture. It directly stimulates the market. The high market growth is also attributed to factors such as the diversification in the application portfolio. The most explicitly visible application, apart from farming, is the use of digital tools in livestock management. For instance, in 2024, Precision Livestock Technologies, a U.S.-based agritech organization, launched an AI-based feed intake monitoring solution, with the motive of enhancing cattle nutrition strategies with the help of predictive analytics.



However, even after increasing applications, the market growth has been hampered by certain factors such as high up-front costs and unclear ROI for smaller farms, and fragmented standards and interoperability issues. In the absence of universally accepted data protocols or standards, it is difficult for the devices to communicate with each other. The market is still able to cope with the challenges with the help of support from governments and technological developments by private organizations in the agritech arena.

Precision Farming Leads the Market (by Application)



Precision farming has outpaced other applications of data management and analysis, or other types of agriculture, due to one significant reason, i.e., lower input costs and higher profitability than other categories. Precision farming uses GPS, IoT, and remote sensing to apply exact amounts of inputs (such as water, fertilizer, and pesticides), reducing waste and increasing efficiency. Automated decision-making systems minimize manual intervention and human error. With site-specific crop management (SSCM), farmers can increase output per hectare without expanding land use. Also, it helps reduce emissions, soil erosion, carbon footprint, and water usage, addressing critical issues of climate change and land degradation.



The technological developments happening in the field also contribute to its position as the frontrunner. In 2025, a software product, "Software Drone Powered Farming," was launched by DJI Brazil. It showcased expanded drone-based crop spraying, mapping, and analytics capabilities, unveiled at Agrishow?2025 in Brazil, highlighting new software drone integration for digital field operations.

Full-Stack Digital Farming Platforms Dominate the Market (by Solution)



Full-stack digital farming platforms are in growing demand across the world because they offer integrated, end-to-end solutions, unifying everything from data collection and agronomic analytics to farm operations, input sourcing, supply chain, and market linkages. Unlike single-point digital ag solutions (e.g., just weather apps or yield prediction tools), full-stack platforms provide a seamless, scalable, and actionable ecosystem for diverse stakeholders across the agricultural value chain. It is a one-stop solution that combines precision agriculture, financial tools, advisory, input procurement, supply chain management, and output marketing, reducing tech fragmentation. All farm operations (soil health, weather, crop stage, machinery, and market pricing) are connected via a single source of truth, improving real-time decisions.



Many agribusinesses are integrating the solution into their farming techniques. Granular Insights by Corteva Agriscience is farm management software (FMS) designed to enhance the profitability tracking of agricultural operations. It helps growers and advisors collaborate on planning, growing, and analyzing fields. Using features such as satellite imagery, visual analysis, and historical data, farmers can be more informed about yield performance and predictions.

North America Leads the Market (by Region)



North America is the leader in the market. This is because the need for sustainable farming is high in the region, which is the most significant driver for the adoption of digital technologies in agriculture. The focus on resource conservation and food security, and the surging need for climate resilience, are also driving the market in the region.



North America is swiftly adopting digital technologies in agriculture, with the U.S. leading in the region. This is because the U.S. government has taken initiatives for climate-smart farming practices, such as partnerships for climate-smart commodities. Also, the country has been investing heavily in this field. For instance, in 2022, the U.S. government allocated around $3.1 billion for digital agricultural projects. The Canadian government also launched a program, "Canadian Agri-food Automation and Intelligence Network (CAAIN)" to support AI, robotics, IoT, and digital platforms for smart agriculture. The government also invested around $49.5 million in digital agriculture. In Mexico, the rapid growth of digital agriculture has also been fueled by the government efforts and the need for resource optimization. The country launched an AgTech program in 2024.



Recent Developments in the Data Management and Analysis Market for Agritech

In 2022, BASF integrated Xarvio Field Manager into select farm operations. This integration was part of a broader strategy to expand BASF's digital offerings in the horticultural sector, particularly with the acquisition of Horta's Decision Support System (DSS) and plant growth models in 2022.

In early 2025, BASF unveiled Xarvio Field Manager for Fruits & Veggies, targeting wine and table grape growers in Europe and Turkiye.

In August 2025, U.K. startup Spotta adapted its pest-monitoring IoT sensors, originally designed for hotels, to detect red palm weevil infestations in date plantations in real-time.

Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis



The data management and analysis market for agritech has been gaining strong traction, driven by the agriculture sector's accelerated adoption of precision farming, IoT-enabled monitoring, and AI-powered decision support tools. Between 2023 and 2025, the sector has witnessed an increasing integration of multi-source data streams, including soil sensors, satellite imagery, weather forecasts, and supply chain inputs, into unified platforms that provide real-time insights for growers and agribusinesses.



In March 2025, Climate LLC (Bayer) launched a next-generation Climate FieldView analytics module integrating machine learning-driven yield prediction with localized pest and disease risk modeling, enabling farmers to make more accurate in-season decisions. In February 2025, TELUS Agriculture unveiled its fully integrated farm-to-food supply chain data platform, connecting production analytics with downstream traceability, addressing both productivity and compliance demands. Semios, in collaboration with Agworld, expanded its orchard and vineyard analytics suite in January 2025, integrating real-time pest trapping data with water stress monitoring for high-value crops.



Some prominent names established in this market are:

Climate LLC

TELUS Agriculture

SemiosBio Technologies Inc.

Deere & Company

Trimble Inc.

Corteva (Granular)

Bushel Inc.

Ag Leader Technology

AgriWebb

Conservis

BASF (xarvio)

Yara International (Atfarm, etc.)

CropX Inc.

Arable Labs

Valmont Industries (Valley)

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 141 Forecast Period 2025 - 2035 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $3.57 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2035 $10.24 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.1% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



1 Market: Industry Outlook

1.1 Market Dynamics

1.1.1 Trends, Drivers, Challenges, and Opportunities

1.2 Trends

1.2.1 Multi-Source Data Integration and AI/ML Analytics

1.2.2 IoT and Edge-Enabled Smart Sensor Networks for Hyperlocal Monitoring

1.2.3 Introduction of LLM Decision Systems and SAGDA

1.3 Market Drivers

1.3.1 Growth of Carbon Markets and Need for Verifiable Emissions Data

1.3.2 Integration of Agriculture Data with Financial and Insurance Services

1.3.3 Rising Climate Change Risks

1.3.4 Livestock and Poultry Management Expansion across the Globe

1.4 Market Challenges

1.4.1 High Up-Front Costs and Unclear ROI for Small Farms

1.4.2 Fragmented Data Standards and Interoperability Issues between Platforms

1.4.3 Invisible Data Externalities from Third-Party Integrations and Embedded Technologies

1.5 Market Opportunities

1.5.1 AI-Powered Nutritional Modeling for Livestock Using Real-Time Biometrics

1.5.2 Technological Developments

1.5.3 Collaborative R&D Ecosystems for Agricultural Data Innovation

1.6 Regulatory and Policy Impact Analysis

1.7 Patent Analysis

1.8 Start-Up Landscape

1.9 Current State of Adoption



2 Application

2.1 Application Summary

2.1.1 Data Management and Analysis Market for Agritech (by Application)

2.1.1.1 Precision Farming

2.1.1.2 Forestry

2.1.1.3 Livestock Management

2.1.1.4 Aquaculture



3 Products

3.1 Product Summary

3.1.1 Data Management and Analysis Market for Agritech (by Solution)

3.1.1.1 Full-Stack Digital Farming Platforms

3.1.1.2 OEM-Integrated Data Platforms

3.1.1.3 Agronomic Decision Support Suites

3.1.1.4 Precision Irrigation and Soil Health Management Platforms

3.1.1.5 Remote Sensing and Imagery Analysis Suites

3.1.1.6 Farm ERP and Finance-Integrated Platforms



4 Region

4.1 Regional Summary

4.2 North America

4.2.1 Regional Market

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.2.4 Mexico

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Regional Market

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 Russia

4.3.5 Spain

4.3.6 U.K.

4.3.7 Turkey

4.3.8 Rest-of-Europe

4.4 Asia-Pacific

4.4.1 Regional Market

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 India

4.4.5 Australia

4.4.6 Indonesia

4.4.7 Rest-of-Asia-Pacific

4.5 Rest-of-the-World

4.5.1 Regional Market

4.5.2 South America

4.5.3 Middle East and Africa



5 Markets - Competitive Benchmarking & Company Profiles

Climate LLC

TELUS

SemiosBio Technologies Inc.

Deere & Company

Trimble Inc.

Corteva

Bushel Inc.

Ag Leader Technology

AgriWebb

Conservis

BASF

Yara

CropX Inc.

Arable

Valmont Industries, Inc.

