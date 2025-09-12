Construction Materials Global Industry Guide 2025 | Market Share, Size (value and Volume) and Forecasts 2020-2029

Dublin, Sept. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Construction Materials Global Industry Guide 2020-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Construction Materials industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market share, market size (value and volume, and forecast to 2029). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.



Key Highlights

The construction materials market consists of cement, aggregates, and bricks.

Cement segment includes hydraulic cement (e.g. Portland cement) but excludes solid concrete. Aggregates segment includes sand, gravel and crushed rocks and stones used in construction, but excludes industrial sand (used in glass making etc.) and similar materials. Bricks segment covers building blocks and pipes made from fired clay or concrete. Other finished or semi-finished building materials and components are excluded from the scope.

Market value refers to consumption of construction materials within the specified geography, whether produced domestically or imported. The market has been valued at manufacturers selling price (MSP).

All market data and forecasts are based on nominal prices and all currency conversions used in the creation of this report have been calculated using yearly annual average exchange rates. The USD values may show a declining trend for few countries such as Argentina, Turkey, Nigeria, Egypt, and Russia. This is primarily because of the impact of exchange rates considered.

The global construction materials market recorded revenues of $1.04 trillion in 2024, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.4% between 2019 and 2024.

The aggregates segment accounted for the market's largest proportion in 2024, with total revenues of $421.8 billion, equivalent to 40.4% of the market's overall value.

Asia-Pacific dominated the global construction materials market in 2024, commanding a massive share of 82.0%, followed by North America, capturing the second largest share of 8.4%.

Scope

Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, major segments, and leading players in the global construction materials market

Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the global construction materials market

Leading company profiles reveal details of key construction materials market players' global operations and financial performance

Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the global construction materials market with five year forecasts by both value and volume

Macroeconomic indicators provide insight into general trends within the global economy

Reasons to Buy

What was the size of the global construction materials market by value in 2024?

What will be the size of the global construction materials market in 2029?

What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global construction materials market?

How has the market performed over the last five years?

Who are the top competitors in the global construction materials market?

Key Topics Covered:



1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1.1. Market value

1.2. Market value forecast

1.3. Category segmentation

1.4. Geography segmentation

1.5. Competitive landscape



2 Introduction

2.1. What is this report about?

2.2. Who is the target reader?

2.3. How to use this report

2.4. Definitions



3 Global Construction Materials

3.1. Market Overview

3.2. Market Data

3.3. Market Segmentation

3.4. Market outlook

3.5. Five forces analysis



4 Macroeconomic Indicators

4.1. Country data



Companies Featured

ACC Ltd

Adolf Wurth GmbH & Co KG

AfriSam (South Africa) Proprietary Ltd

Ambuja Cements Ltd

Anhui Conch Cement Co Ltd

Asia Cement Corp

BBMG Corp

BlueScope Steel Ltd

Boral Ltd

Breedon Group PLC

Brickworks Ltd

Buzzi SpA

Cementir Holding NV

CEMEX SAB de CV

China National Building Material Co Ltd

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain

CRH Plc

GCC SAB de CV

Gebr Knauf KG

Gerdau SA

Heidelberg Materials AG

Holcim Ltd

Interpump Group SpA

LIXIL Corp

Martin Marietta Materials Inc

Nippon Steel Corp

PPC Ltd

Sephaku Holdings Ltd

Shree Cement Ltd

Sumitomo Osaka Cement Co Ltd

Taiheiyo Cement Corp

UltraTech Cement Ltd

Vicat SA

Votorantim SA

Vulcan Materials Co

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kc38js

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.