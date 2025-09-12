Cruise Safari Industry Growth Outlook 2025-2029 & 2034 - Featuring Oceanwide Expeditions, MSC Cruises, Carnival Corp., Royal Caribbean Group, and Norwegian Cruise Line Among Others

Dublin, Sept. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cruise Safari Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The cruise safari market has demonstrated notable growth, expanding from $2.13 billion in 2024 to $2.33 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.7%. This upswing stems from heightened interest in experiential travel, the rising allure of wildlife tourism, increasing luxury cruise offerings, and the influence of social media on travel choices. By 2029, the market size is projected to reach $3.39 billion, growing at a CAGR of 9.8%. This growth is driven by demand for high-end cruise safaris, investments in infrastructure, enhanced travel packages, and advanced cruise vessels.

Key trends include wildlife tracking technology advancements, smart onboard systems, themed cruise packages, flexible itineraries, and multi-destination cruises. Despite a slight forecast reduction due to tariffs affecting operational expenses, the market remains robust. Tariffs on marine fuel, navigation devices, and decor could impede customization and elevate costs, compounded by global trade tensions.

The burgeoning interest in river cruises is a significant driver of market expansion. River cruises allow passengers to explore diverse destinations and enjoy luxury amenities, offering unique experiences and immersive travel opportunities. For example, the Cruise Lines International Association reported a 7% increase in passengers in 2023, driven by river cruising's rising popularity. Cruise safaris further enrich these offerings with distinctive wildlife experiences and engaging excursions.

Innovation is at the forefront of industry strategies with platforms like "Infinite Horizons," enhancing luxury travel through personalized adventure itineraries. Celebrity Cruises introduced "Wonderverse," a virtual reality tool enabling travelers to explore the Celebrity Beyond ship virtually before boarding. This aligns with their strategy to offer immersive experiences centered around their ships.

Significant mergers and acquisitions, such as Royal Caribbean Group's acquisition of Silversea Cruises, reflect strategic moves to meet ultra-luxury expedition cruise demand. Such acquisitions reinforce market positions and expand fleets in response to increasing consumer interest in luxury travel.

Prominent market players include Oceanwide Expeditions BV, MSC Cruises, Carnival Corporation, Royal Caribbean Group, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, Viking Cruises, Abercrombie & Kent, Hurtigruten AS, and others. In 2024, North America led the market, with key regions being Asia-Pacific, Western and Eastern Europe, South and North America, and the Middle East and Africa. Countries of focus include the USA, Canada, China, Australia, and several European nations.

By Type: Customized and Private Vacations; Adventure and Safari; Small Group Journey; Other Types

By Tour: Absolute Luxury; Budget Friendly

By Vessel Type: Large Cruise Ships; Smaller Expedition Ships

By Booking Channel: Direct Booking; Traveling Agencies; Online Platform

Customized and Private Vacations: Tailor-Made Cruise Safaris; Luxury Private Charters; Exclusive Safari Cruise Packages; Personalized Itineraries

Adventure and Safari: Wildlife Safari Cruises; Jungle and Desert Safari Cruises; Eco-Tourism Cruises; Fishing and Hunting Safari Cruises

Small Group Journey: Group Safari Cruises; Expedition Cruises for Small Groups; Private Group Tours; Luxury Small Group Safari Experiences

Other Types: Family-Oriented Safari Cruises; Cultural and Heritage Cruises; Wellness Safari Cruises; Educational and Research Cruises

Countries: Australia; Brazil; China; France; Germany; India; Indonesia; Japan; Russia; South Korea; UK; USA; Canada; Italy; Spain.

Regions: Asia-Pacific; Western Europe; Eastern Europe; North America; South America; Middle East; Africa

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2025-2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $2.33 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $3.39 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.8% Regions Covered Global

Oceanwide Expeditions BV

MSC Cruises SA

Carnival Corporation & plc

Royal Caribbean Group

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.

Viking Cruises Ltd.

Abercrombie & Kent Group of Companies SA

Hurtigruten AS

National Geographic Partners LLC

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc.

CroisiEurope SA

Compagnie du Ponant

Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines Ltd.

G Adventures Inc.

Singita Management Company (Pty.) Ltd.

Azamara Club Cruises

Aqua Expeditions Pte. Ltd.

Aurora Expeditions Pty. Ltd.

Cruiseaway Pty. Ltd.

Zambezi Queen Collection

Pandaw Cruises Ltd.

Exodus Travels Ltd.

Island Queen Cruises & Tours

Hebridean Island Cruises Ltd.

