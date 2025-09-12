North America Wireless Charging Market Size, Share, Trends and Forecast Report 2025-2033 | Smart Device Growth, Fast Energy Transfer, and Eco-Friendly Power Solutions Drive Expansion

Dublin, Sept. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Wireless Charging Market Size, Share, Trends and Forecast by Technology, Transmission Range, Application, and Country, 2025-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The North America wireless charging market size was valued at USD 5.86 billion in 2024. Looking forward, the publisher estimates the market to reach USD 17.75 billion by 2033, exhibiting a CAGR of 12.57% from 2025-2033. The rising demand for efficient power solutions, technological advancements in faster energy transfer, expanding smart device ecosystems, and the paradigm shift toward eco-friendly energy alternatives are some of the factors positively impacting the North America wireless charging market share.





The market in North America is highly competitive due to continual technological improvements and an increased need for convenience. Major films focus mainly on product innovations and designing efficient charging products with higher speeds, ranges, and interoperability. The competition further increases with the adoption of universal standards for charging in various devices. Moreover, rapid growth in electric vehicles and smart home ecosystems expands more opportunities, and manufacturers are compelled to invest in advanced wireless power solutions. Strategic partnerships, research initiatives, and regulatory support further shape the market landscape.

For instance, on November 26, 2024, InductEV and ENRX announced a memorandum of understanding to standardize wireless electric vehicle (EV) charging technology globally. The collaboration intends to establish technological guidelines to guarantee interoperability throughout the wireless EV charging network, focusing on high-power applications appropriate for commercial fleets and passenger vehicles. The collaboration also aims to fast-track the adoption of the technology in wireless inductive charging to reduce range anxiety and support a sustainable transportation sector. As wireless charging becomes more and more integrated into everyday life, competition remains fierce with continuous developments in efficiency, safety, and user experience.



The market in North America is primarily driven by the increasing consumer demand for convenience and the adoption of electric vehicles (EVs), which require efficient charging solutions. According to the forecast, the global electric vehicle market would increase at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.5% from 2025 to 2033, reaching USD 4.36 trillion by 2033. Besides this, the increasing usage of electric vehicles, with key players incorporating wireless charging into their EV models, drives automotive wireless charging adoption. Additionally, continual advancements in technology, such as improved power transfer efficiency and faster charging speeds, further support market expansion. Moreover, the rising popularity of smart devices along with the emerging trend of wire-free environments in consumer electronics contribute significantly to the market's development.



In addition to this, the increasing prevalence of IoT-connected devices is also fueling North America wireless charging market demand. Apart from this, the convenience of eliminating tangled cables, along with the development of wireless charging stations in public spaces and workplaces, enhances consumer accessibility. Furthermore, innovations in integration across consumer products, including wearables, earbuds, watches, and home appliances, foster market growth. According to recent industry reports, Google intends to include Near Field Communication (NFC) wireless charging in its next operating system, Android 15. This development aims to facilitate charging for smaller accessories such as trackers, styluses, and wireless earbuds. Besides this, the ongoing shift toward sustainable energy solutions encourages the adoption of wireless charging technologies as an alternative to traditional wired methods.



North America Wireless Charging Market Trends:

Adoption of Qi2 Standard for Enhanced Interoperability and Faster Charging



The adoption of the Qi2 wireless charging standard is significantly transforming the North America wireless charging market outlook. Qi2 is a developed model of the commonly used Qi, which includes most of the crucial advancements in terms of magnetic alignment and efficiency to deliver improved interoperability across devices from different manufacturers. Consumers can charge a wide variety of devices, from smartphones to smartwatches. Qi2 provides faster speeds of charging than traditional wired charging.

On January 6, 2025, Qi2 announced that its wireless charging technology, launched just a year ago, is now benefiting over 1.5 billion devices worldwide, offering faster charging, greater convenience, and enhanced efficiency. With strong consumer demand, manufacturers are introducing a wide array of Qi2-enabled products. In its first year, over 1,100 new Qi2 products have been certified, achieving a six-fold faster adoption rate compared to the previous Qi version. Notably, major Android makers have committed to supporting Qi2 on their products from 2025 onwards, thus speeding up the pace of deployment across a broad spectrum of applications, from public infrastructure and automotive interiors.



Expansion of Public and Commercial Wireless Charging Infrastructure



As the number of consumers embracing wireless charging increases, there is an increasing demand for public areas like shopping malls, airports, and restaurants to offer easy charging points. Businesses are installing wireless charging stations within their surroundings to attract tech-savvy customers, and enhance customer experience, which is providing an impetus to North America wireless charging market growth. This trend is tied to the growth in smart cities in which public infrastructures increasingly hold wireless charging pads for smartphones, tablets, and other portable electronic devices.

This expansion of the network infrastructure is essential in producing a more available and reliable ecosystem for charging purposes, which further influences the adoption of wireless charging technology. On November 20, 2024, California's first wireless electric vehicle (EV) charging roadway was planned for Westwood, Los Angeles. The project would involve burying chargers beneath a three-quarter-mile length of road to send power through to the vehicle as it moves down the road. This project will improve EV infrastructure and ease thereby aiding the growth of more sustainable transportation in the region.



Integration of Wireless Charging Technology in Transport Systems



One of the significant North America wireless charging market trends is the integration of wireless charging technology in transport systems. This innovation is mainly focused on electric buses, trams, and trains, trucks where wireless charging can be used more effectively and more conveniently to keep power levels without the need for long stops for recharging. Wireless charging is being installed at transit stations, bus depots, and even alongside dedicated routes, allowing vehicles to charge while in motion or during brief stopovers. This diminishes the need for lengthy charging infrastructure and downtime, thus improving operational efficiency.

Furthermore, introducing wireless charging in transportation systems promotes sustainability goals by reducing the dependence on fossil fuels and promoting electric vehicle use in cities. On August 8, 2024, WAVE Charging, along with Venture Logistics and Cummins Inc., deployed a revolutionary high-power, ultra-fast wireless 500kW charging system capable of charging electric trucks. The project implements WAVE inductive charging on two Class 8 electric trucks to be operational at a venture Logistics facility within the Midwest. The project represents an important step in the development of wireless charging infrastructure, aiming at increasing the efficiency and practicality of electric freight transportation.

Key Questions Answered in This Report

How big is the wireless charging market in North America?

What factors are driving the growth of the North America wireless charging market?

What is the forecast for the wireless charging market in North America?

Which segment accounts for the largest North America wireless charging technology market share?

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 124 Forecast Period 2024 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $5.86 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $17.75 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 13.1% Regions Covered North America



North America Wireless Charging Industry Segmentation:



Analysis by Technology:

Inductive Charging

Resonant Charging

Radio Frequency Based Charging

Others

Analysis by Transmission Range:

Short Range

Medium Range

Long Range

Analysis by Application:

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Healthcare

Industrial

Defense

Others

Country Analysis:

United States

Canada

Mexico

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4ytswb

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment