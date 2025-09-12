Cognitive Assessment and Training Market Report 2025-2033 | Innovative Mobile-Based IT Systems Boost Expansion Amid Growing Demand for Early Dementia Detection

Dublin, Sept. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cognitive Assessment and Training Market Report by Assessment Type, and Region 2025-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global cognitive assessment and training market size reached USD 5.7 Billion in 2024. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach USD 33.1 Billion by 2033, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 20.48% during 2025-2033.
Cognitive assessment and training solutions are used for detecting the signs of cognitive impairment in the early stages. These solutions are primarily utilized for conducting a formal assessment of the patient's psychological functioning and the speed of information processing. These impairments can be caused by old age, neural disorders and exposure to drugs or medicines. The solutions integrate various tools for assessment, data analysis and management that aid in cognitive training, sports management and early detection of dementia in individuals. They are administered during clinical trials, classroom sessions, corporate teaching, research, brain training and diagnostics.
The market is primarily being driven by the growing geriatric population and increasing awareness regarding the importance of maintaining brain fitness. The rising prevalence of dementia among the elderly is facilitating the adoption of cognitive assessment and training solutions as they enable easy and effective diagnosis and treatment of the disorder. Increasing utilization of the solutions to detect learning difficulties and disabilities, such as dyslexia and dyscalculia in children, is acting as another growth-inducing factor.
Additionally, various technological advancements in the healthcare industry and the rising adoption of mobile-based IT systems are also providing a boost to the market growth. For instance, computerized cognitive assessments provide automated scoring, which aids in enhancing the detection accuracy and minimizing the chances of human error. Other factors, including rising healthcare expenditure and extensive research and development (R&D) activities, are projected to drive the market further.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|149
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2033
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$5.7 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033
|$33.1 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|21.6%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Breakup by Assessment Type:
- Pen- and Paper-Based Assessment
- Hosted Assessment
- Biometrics Assessment
Breakup by Component:
- Solutions
- Assessment
- Data Management
- Project Management
- Data Analysis and Reporting
- Others
- Services
- Training and Support
- Consulting
Breakup by Application:
- Clinical Trials
- Classroom Learning
- Corporate Learning
- Brain Training
- Research
- Others
Breakup by End-User Sector:
- Education
- Healthcare
- Corporate
- Sports
- Defense
- Others
Breakup by Region:
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Others
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Others
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Others
- Middle East and Africa
