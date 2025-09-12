BlackRock® Canada Announces Product Changes

Index Methodology Changes for iShares Exponential Technologies Index ETF

Fee Reduction for iShares India Index ETF

TORONTO, Sept. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited (“BlackRock Canada”), an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc. (“BlackRock”) (NYSE: BLK) is announcing changes to two funds.

The iShares Exponential Technologies Index ETF (“XEXP”) currently seeks to replicate the performance of the Morningstar Exponential Technologies Index (the “Index”), net of expenses. XEXP is expected to experience higher than normal portfolio turnover due to upcoming changes to the evaluation process used to determine the composition of the Index. The composition of the Index will change as part of regularly scheduled rebalances (the “Rebalances”) of the Index on September 19, 2025 and December 19, 2025.

Morningstar, Inc. (“Morningstar”), the index provider of the Index, announced on June 6, 2025, that: (1) the Index will be reviewed quarterly in March, June, September and December instead of annually in December; (2) the exponential technology themes will be updated to replace the big data & analytics, hyperconnectivity, and energy transition themes with the artificial intelligence, cybersecurity & defense technology and energy innovation themes; the cloud computing and nanotechnology themes will be removed from the Index; and (3) the Index will transition from being an equal weighted index to a float-adjusted market capitalization-weighted index with the weight of each constituent issuer capped at 4% and the weight of each exponential technology theme capped at 25%.

As a result of the Rebalances, XEXP may experience higher than normal transaction costs and realize net capital gains.

Annual Management Fee Reduction for iShares India Index ETF

Effective on September 12, 2025, the annual management fee of the iShares India Index ETF (“XID”) will change as follows:

Name Ticker Former Management

Fee(1) New Management

Fee(1) iShares India Index ETF XID 0.98% 0.74% (1) As an annualized percentage of the XID’s daily net asset value. If applicable, BlackRock Canada or an affiliate is entitled to receive a fee for acting as manager of each iShares ETF in which XID may invest (an “underlying product fee” and together with the management fee payable to BlackRock Canada, the “total annual fee”). As the underlying product fees are embedded in the market value of the iShares ETFs in which XID may invest, any underlying product fees are borne indirectly by XID. BlackRock Canada will adjust the management fee payable to it by this iShares Fund to ensure that the total annual fees paid directly or indirectly to BlackRock Canada and its affiliates by XID will not exceed the percentage of the NAV set out above. The total annual fee is exclusive of HST. Any underlying product fees borne indirectly by XID are calculated and accrued daily and are paid not less than annually.

This action is part of the firm’s regular review of its pricing strategy to reflect continued growth in its product offerings and ability to leverage its scale to benefit investors. There is no change to the investment objectives or trading symbol of XID. Current unitholders in XID are not required to take any actions as a result of this change.

